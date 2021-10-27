Dax Shepard explains why he won't 'police' his daughters' sex lives: 'I do not want my daughters to have sex so that they can get approval'

Dax Shepard won’t police his daughters’ sex lives.

The Armchair Expert host spoke to guest Gwyneth Paltrow on the latest episode of his podcast, where he explained how the attitude he and his wife, Kristen Bell, have about their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, and sex.

Dax Shepard explains why it's not his place to police his daughters' sex lives. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Shepard shared that one thing he doesn’t subscribe to is this attitude some men have that fathers should “protect” their daughters’ virginities.

The Ranch actor explained, “I do not want my daughters to have sex so they can get approval from somebody, but if my daughters are horny and want to have sex, that was my favorite activity, remains my favorite activity, I’d be lying if I said I was in any way anti-that activity. I’m anti-getting esteemed from that activity, but that’s it."

He also shared how Bell has made the consent of women implicit in her early sex conversations with their children.

“She says, ‘And then the woman takes the man’s penis and puts it in her vagina,’” Shepard said. “So right away it’s, you’re in charge of this, you will decide to put this in your vagina, not the man puts his penis in your vagina.”

In 2018, Bell spoke to WTF With Marc Maron about how her daughters aren’t so interested in learning all the details about the so-called birds and bees.

“They’ve asked about sex before and Dax says, ‘Well, there’s a penis, there’s a vagina and there’s an ovum and there’s ejaculate,’” Bell explained to Maron. “And they’re like, ‘Can I have some juice?!’ They’re just off of it. They don’t care.”

When the time comes, the Veronica Mars star says she hopes her children can embrace a healthy sex life.

“Sex is wonderful,” Bell shared. “I want my kids to have sex. I want them to have good, healthy, positive, happy, wild sex.”