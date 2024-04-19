David and Michelle Jondro celebrating 50th anniversary

MONROE — David L. and Michelle A. Jondro of Monroe are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary today. A family dinner will take place at Northwood Villa, Erie.

The couple were married April 19, 1974, at St. Michael Catholic Church.

David L. and Michelle A. Jondro

The couple’s children and their spouses are Jennifer and Keith Kamprath of Monroe, Jeanna and Toby Worrell of Monroe, Julianne and Jeff Gildersleeve of Monroe and Jacob and Rachel Jondro of Ottawa Lake. They also have 14 grandchildren.

Mr. Jondro worked as a plumber.

He served in the Army, 1969-71 and was stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. A graduate of Monroe Catholic Central High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Detroit Mercy. He is a lifelong member of Monroe Council 1266, Knights of Columbus of Monroe. He enjoys watching sports, reading, spending time with family and studying history.

The couple in 1974

Mrs. Jondro was a bookkeeper. For 35 years she’s also been a tax preparer for H&R Block.

A graduate of Monroe High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Siena Heights University.

She is a longtime member of the Lady Knights of Monroe Council 1266, K of C. She enjoys shopping, traveling with friends and spending time with family.

The Jondroes are members of St. Mary Catholic Church, where he is in the Ushers Club and she is part of the Christian Women.

