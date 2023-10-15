Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Truffles Recipe

If there's anything more indulgent than a slice of cheesecake, it's a decadent chocolate raspberry cheesecake truffle that's been rolled into balls and enrobed in bittersweet chocolate for a perfectly creamy, chocolaty bite. With a cream cheese base and a halved raspberry at the center, these truffles get the ultra-rich treatment as they're dunked right into a bath of dark chocolate. Graham cracker crumbs serve as a final flourish that evokes a classic cheesecake flavor.

These dark chocolate raspberry truffles provide all the decadence of a slice of double chocolate cheesecake without needing to turn on the oven. A perfect bite-sized treat, they can be popped into your mouth for a midday pick-me-up, or served on a tray at your next gathering. "Use a good quality chocolate when making these truffles," recommends recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse. "High quality chocolates tend to have more cocoa butter in mix, leading to a better mouthfeel and chocolate that will more easily coat the cheesecake filling."

Gather The Ingredients For Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Truffles

Ingredients for chocolate cheesecake truffles - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

The cheesecake base of these truffles is made with just six ingredients: cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, kosher salt, vanilla extract, and melted bittersweet chocolate. Don't skimp on the cream cheese — full-fat is best for the creamiest texture. Confectioners' sugar sweetens the mix without any graininess that granulated sugar could provide, and unsweetened cocoa gives the bittersweet chocolate a boost for a deep chocolate flavor. Vanilla and salt enhance the flavor of the truffle filling.

"You can use fresh or frozen raspberries," Rosenhouse notes. "If using frozen, there's no need to thaw before using. Just slice them in half and keep frozen until ready to plug into the center of the cheesecake filling."

The remaining chocolate is used to coat the truffles, while an extra drizzle of chocolate and crushed graham crackers add extra flair to the finished bites. When choosing a chocolate, go with something you'd enjoy snacking on. Rosenhouse recommends checking the label. "Higher percentages of chocolate are more bitter and dark. I tend to go for a 55 to 65% chocolate for coating, but you might prefer something darker—even 70 to 85% chocolate could be used for a rich dark chocolate exterior."

Step 1: Line The Baking Sheets

Lined baking sheets - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Line a 9x13-inch baking pan and a standard baking sheet with parchment paper then set aside.

Step 2: Beat The Cream Cheese

Beating cream cheese - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Using a stand or hand mixer, beat cream cheese until smooth, about 1 minute.

Step 3: Add The Confectioners' Sugar

Beating cream cheese and confectioners' sugar - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Add confectioners' sugar and beat until light and fluffy, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 4: Add The Cocoa, Salt, And Vanilla

Adding chocolate to cheesecake batter - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Add cocoa, salt, and vanilla and beat until smooth.

Step 5: Melt The Chocolate

Melted chocolate in a bowl - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Melt ¼ cup chocolate chips in the microwave or over a double boiler.

Step 6: Add The Melted Chocolate To The Mixer

Beating chocolate cheesecake batter - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Pour chocolate into cheesecake mixture and beat to combine.

Step 7: Scoop Out The Truffles And Add Raspberries

Scoop of chocolate cheesecake with raspberry - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Use a small scoop to portion a 1-inch mound of cheesecake. Press a raspberry half into the center.

Step 8: Transfer The Truffles To The Baking Pan

Scooped chocolate cheesecake truffle filling - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Transfer scoop, flat side down, onto the prepared 9x13-inch baking pan. Repeat with remaining cheesecake.

Step 9: Freeze And Roll Into Balls

Rolling chilled chocolate cheesecake truffles - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Freeze at least 30 minutes or until firm; use your hands to roll each mound into a smooth ball.

Step 10: Freeze Until Firm

Chocolate cheesecake truffle filling - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Freeze at least 2 hours or overnight.

Step 11: Melt The Remaining Chocolate

Bowl of melted chocolate - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Melt remaining chocolate in the microwave or over a double boiler.

Step 12: Dip The Truffles

Dipping cheesecake truffles into chocolate - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Use a fork to dip one cheesecake ball at a time into the chocolate, coating and letting the excess drip off before transferring to the prepared baking sheet (spacing at least ½-inch apart).

Step 13: Decorate The Truffles

Decorated chocolate cheesecake truffles - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Drizzle remaining chocolate over coated truffles, one row at a time, sprinkling with crushed graham cracker crumbs before chocolate drizzle sets.

Step 14: Serve The Finished Truffles

Dark chocolate raspberry cheesecake truffles - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Serve the cheesecake truffles.

How Can I Switch Up These Cheesecake Truffles?

Dark chocolate raspberry cheesecake truffles - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

When it comes to customizing these truffles, Rosenhouse says the sky is the limit. "If I'm in the mood for more of a classic cheesecake filling, I'll skip the cocoa for a creamy white interior that contrasts nicely with the dark chocolate coating," she suggests. "For a boozy treat, add a splash of bourbon or rum when mixing the filling, or add espresso powder for a sophisticated twist."

You could also sprinkle the truffles with nuts or nonpareils, drizzle with white chocolate, or swap the raspberries for chocolate chips, sprinkles, or crushed Oreos. Changing the type of coating can be a fun way to pair the truffles with the theme of an event. Red candy wafers can be used for a red velvet version (sprinkled with crumbled red velvet cake), a pink coating is perfect for a filling swirled with strawberry jam, or pair a blue finish with fresh blueberry centers.

"In the fall, I'll add some pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice," Rosenhouse notes, "or swirl the filling with caramel. You can even fold in chopped candy and decorate accordingly for Halloween, top with Christmas or Valentine's Day sprinkles, or decorate with gold leaf for New Year's Eve." Whether you switch up the color and flavor of the coating or the inclusions, there's a way to pair these treats with just about any occasion.

How Should You Store The Truffles?

Dark chocolate raspberry cheesecake truffles - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

These truffles are best stored in an airtight container in the freezer. They take about an hour to thaw in the refrigerator (or about 10 minutes at room temperature) for a perfectly chilled cheesecake filling and snappy chocolate coating. Store leftover truffles in the freezer for up to two months, or in an airtight container in the refrigerator for no more than two days to keep the raspberries from breaking down within the filling.

Since these truffles store well, you could also make them in advance. Having a party and want to get ahead of the party prep? For the freshest finish, scoop and freeze the cheesecake filling in an airtight container for up to two months. Coat with melted chocolate as directed up to two days before the event. Refrigerate the finished truffles in an airtight container stacked between layers of parchment paper to keep them in perfect condition. Keep cold until ready to serve.

Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Truffles Recipe

Dark chocolate raspberry cheesecake truffles - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Prep Time: 3hCook Time: 2mYield: 36 PiecesIngredients

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1 cup confectioners' sugar

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (20-ounce) package bittersweet chocolate chips, melted, divided

1 pint fresh raspberries, halved

2 sheets graham crackers, crushed

Directions

Line a 9x13-inch baking pan and a standard baking sheet with parchment paper then set aside. Using a stand or hand mixer, beat cream cheese until smooth, about 1 minute. Add confectioners' sugar and beat until light and fluffy, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add cocoa, salt, and vanilla and beat until smooth. Melt ¼ cup chocolate chips in the microwave or over a double boiler. Pour chocolate into cheesecake mixture and beat to combine. Use a small scoop to portion a 1-inch mound of cheesecake. Press a raspberry half into the center. Transfer scoop, flat side down, onto the prepared 9x13-inch baking pan. Repeat with remaining cheesecake. Freeze at least 30 minutes or until firm; use your hands to roll each mound into a smooth ball. Freeze at least 2 hours or overnight. Melt remaining chocolate in the microwave or over a double boiler. Use a fork to dip one cheesecake ball at a time into the chocolate, coating and letting the excess drip off before transferring to the prepared baking sheet (spacing at least ½-inch apart). Drizzle remaining chocolate over coated truffles, one row at a time, sprinkling with crushed graham cracker crumbs before chocolate drizzle sets. Serve the cheesecake truffles.

