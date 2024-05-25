Dan Smith's Ford Model A has deep personal history

PORTSMOUTH — A 1931 Ford Model A was parked on the dirt path winding through Strawbery Banke Museum on a recent morning.

The shiny black antique captured the attention of workers as they headed to their historic destinations. Dan Smith is one of those workers and he happens to own the Model A.

Strawbery Banke Museum restoration carpenter Dan Smith talks about the 1931 Ford Model A he has had since he was 16 years old May 15, 2024.

“I remember as a young kid, an elderly lady used to drive one around the neighborhood and I always wanted one,” he said.

When Smith was 16 and living in Wells, Maine, his father told him he wanted to show him something. They drove to the Kittery Trading Post, where there was a Model A in the lot for sale for $115.

“It was in rough shape. It was sold to us by the original owner of the trading post, (Philip "Bing" Adams). I think it was there as a trade-in for something. Bing used to do barter, like if you had a horse or a goat and needed something, he’d take it as a trade.”

Smith kept the sales slip, which reads it was purchased June 29, 1960. His grandfather towed it home for him.

Philip "Bing" Adams, original owner of the Kittery Trading Post, sold Dan Smith a 1931 Ford Model A on June 29, 1960 for $115. The receipt is seen May 15, 2024, kept by Smith all these years.

Smith said he drove it everywhere. He thinks it had “black market” tires on it after World War II. He held onto it since he was a teenager and he always wanted to fix it up. He went to work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and learned about welding, painting, fabrication and restoration. When he retired, he finally had the time, skills and the money to rebuild the car. It took him eight years.

“I don’t care if it’s a car, house or a marriage, it all comes down to maintenance,” he said.

Dan Smith is reflected in his Ford Model A window as he waits for kids to arrive at Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth May 15, 2024.

Smith stood proudly around the three-speed automobile waiting for children to arrive. He tells them stories about the 1930s, relating to the car. He says kids love to take a ride in it, often jostling for the front seat. Smith is a jack of all trades. He’s the museum's restoration carpenter, bee keeper, event scheduler and even an award-winning blueberry pie maker.

Dan Smith's 1931 Ford Model A is on the grounds of Portsmouth's Strawbery Banke Museum May 15, 2024.

When asked if this car is better than vehicles made today, he glanced back at the Model A and said, “This car is going on 100 years old. What do you think?”

