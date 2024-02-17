Cute Spring Dresses Are Up to 90% Off at Nordstrom Rack This Presidents' Day — We Found Deals Starting at $14



The official start of spring is just about a month away, which means you’ll soon be trading in those dark, heavy layers for more cute and colorful pieces. Whether you’ve got an upcoming spring wedding to attend or you want to treat yourself to a fresh new wardrobe, Presidents’ Day weekend is the best time to shop. Nordstrom Rack has several huge promos happening all at once this Presidents’ Day with discounts reaching as high as 90% off. If you’re in the market for some cute new spring dresses, we’ve got you covered with all the best styles and offers you can find this weekend.

One that’s definitely worth checking out is the Nordstrom Rack spring dresses flash event, which includes nearly 300 styles that are further discounted for a limited time only. Included are flattering wrap dresses, pretty pleated styles, and all the lovely florals you can imagine. Many styles are over 50% off and you can even find some starting as low as $14.



In addition to the flash sale, Nordstrom Rack is also offering an extra 40% off clearance styles, which is their big offer for Presidents’ Day. In case you were wondering, that’s nearly twice the amount off you’d typically get with their fan-fave Clear the Rack event. With that extra 40%, you can find styles up to 90% off with prices starting at just $10. It truly is a bargain hunter’s dream come true.



There are thousands of dresses currently on sale at Nordstrom Rack this weekend, many of which are super cute and perfect for spring. We rounded up a few options we’d definitely add to our cart. Check those out below.

Sam Edelman Leafy Embroidery High Neck Dress

$85 $158 46% off

The leafy overlay on this stunning pink dress from Sam Edelman is absolutely gorgeous. Plus, the dress as a whole is guaranteed to get you a ton of compliments. Everything about it is perfect from the gorgeous pink shade to the flattering high neckline. It’s currently available in sizes 0-14, and it’s on sale today for 46% off.

Sam Edelman Blouson Pleated Dress

$45 $98 54% off

If you adore the color of the dress above, but want something with a little more movement, consider Sam Edelman’s Blouson Pleated Dress. It’s lined, made of 100% polyester and features a square neckline and spaghetti straps. While it retails for nearly $100, you can get it on sale for less than $50.

London Times Floral Fit & Flare Dress

$50 $120 58% off

This lovely fit and flare dress from London times is perfect for a dressier day at the office or brunch with the girls. It’s available in this pretty sky blue and ivory combo, as well as red/ivory. Right now, it’s on sale for $50.

London Times Sleeveless Boatneck Floral Print Dress

$40 $110 64% off

Florals for spring may not exactly be “groundbreaking” but it’s not a bad idea to refresh your floral dresses ahead of spring. Nordstrom Rack’s Presidents’ Day Sale has really cute floral dresses in all kinds of colors for great prices. For instance, this sleeveless boatneck dress from London Times comes in four colorways and is on sale for just $40.

Vince Camuto Floral Sleeveless Fit & Flare Dress

$40 $128 69% off

Put this on and you’ll be ready for all those garden party invites. Plus, at just $40 for a Vince Camuto dress (originally $128), you’re getting a great deal. Sizes range from 0 to 16.

Lush Floral Long Sleeve Minidress

$14 $35 60% off

During Nordstrom Rack’s Presidents’ Day weekend sale, you can fine some cute spring dresses that won’t go over budget. Just take a look at this floral long sleeve minidress by Lush. Pair it with some chic sandals and a nice hat and you’re good to go. Plus, it’s originally priced at $35, but on sale now for just $14.

Calvin Klein Scuba Cap Sleeve Sheath Dress

$40 $100 60% off

Calvin Klein’s Scuba Cap Sleeve Sheath Dress is both sexy and sophisticated. Plus, it features such a classic design, you’ll be able to wear it for seasons to come. There are nine color options available including two pretty shades of pink, green, teal, and yellow.

Calvin Klein Ruffle Short Sleeve Sheath Dress

$25 $100 75% off

This simple yet chic, form-fitting sheath dress by Calvin Klein features pretty ruffled cuffs that are flirty and fun. It comes in six colors, all of which are perfect for spring. Plus, you can even score the bold blue above for just $25. That’s 75% off the original price!



