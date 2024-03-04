"Thank You For Screwing Over My Restaurant And My Staff": This Restaurant Owner's Response To A Customer Canceling His Reservation Has Garnered Over 24 Million Views, And A Lot Of Backlash

In today's food news, a Boston restaurant is currently facing backlash online for its response to a customer's canceled reservation. Table, located in Boston's North End and owned by Jen Royle, was entangled in a heated exchange with a prospective customer, Trevor Chauvin-DeCaro, after he canceled his reservation on January 6 due to an alleged hospitalization.

Jen has appeared on Beat Bobby Flay and was described as a "celebrity chef" by Boston Magazine. In 2021, the publication also wrote that "she also isn’t shy about getting into public spats with rude customers." Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Over the past week, the story has garnered national attention, with creators on TikTok dissecting the exchange. One user, Nikki Mack (@nikki_mackk) has already created a multi-part series on the interaction, which has received hundreds of thousands of views. Dave Cullinane (@playthehitslive) has also posted multiple videos about the heated exchange, including screenshots of now-seemingly-deleted tweets and story posts.

Thousands of commenters have weighed in on the situation, with one user commenting on Dave's video, "I am unreasonably invested in this mess."

Here's what happened: In a thread posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) last Thursday, Trevor showed screenshots of his back-and-forth messages with Table's account on Instagram, seemingly initiated by Jen. The conversation started with Jen sarcastically thanking Trevor for "screwing over my restaurant and staff" after Trevor used his credit card's travel insurance to get reimbursed for the restaurant's $250 reservation cancellation fee. "I really hope in the future you have more respect for restaurants, especially small businesses such as mine. Pathetic," Jen concludes in her message. The thread has now been viewed over 24 million times.

Wild story incoming. Last month, we had to cancel our Boston trip after I was hospitallized. As a result I had to use travel insurance to get my money back on our hotel, train, and restaurant reservations. Today I got this message from @tableboston pic.twitter.com/d7jc84rllJ — ghostface stuck on the subway (@trevorshowvan) February 22, 2024

@trevorshowvan / Via Twitter: @trevorshowvan

On Resy, the app that Table uses to collect reservations, they note a 72-hour notice for cancellations and state that same-day cancellations and no-shows are charged full price for the $125 per person prix fixe meal.

Trevor proceeded to respond to Jen, stating that his decision to use his credit card's travel insurance was "not made lightly" or "to 'screw over'" the restaurant or staff but that he needed to cancel the reservation due to being hospitalized in the ER.

According to Trevor, his husband allegedly tried to call the restaurant to explain the situation to the staff before disputing the fee, but Trevor said that he was told to "take it up" with his credit card if he was "so butt hurt."

In a statement to BuzzFeed, Table staff claimed never to have received a call from Trevor or his husband on January 6 regarding their reservation, stating that the restaurant was not open at the time. According to Table's attorney, Michael Ford, Jen allegedly attempted to email Trevor when they were notified of the disputed charge approximately one month after the original reservation date, but she did not receive a response.

In subsequent messages to Trevor and through Instagram story posts, Jen seemingly doubled down on her frustration over the credit card dispute and continued to claim that neither she nor her staff received a call on the date in question.

Trevor denied her claim and reiterated that his husband had called and spoken to staff.

In their statement, Table also claimed that Trevor did not request reimbursement through his travel insurance but instead disputed the charges. Jen highlighted this in yet another message to Trevor, accusing him of insurance fraud.

Trevor responded that after following the standard procedure of contacting the restaurant first, to no avail, he made "a claim for the situation at hand, after which the credit card company handles the matter according to their policies." "My role in this process ends upon submission of the claim," he continued. "The actions taken by the credit card company thereafter, including any disputes, are conducted under their discretion and authority, not mine."

Jen claimed that her team was not made aware of Trevor's hospitalization until recently since, according to the credit card dispute (which a Table representative sent a copy of to BuzzFeed), the reason for the cancellation was a delayed train from New York City to Boston. Tweets from Trevor on January 6 indicate that his Amtrak train was severely delayed that day.

We need a more diverse train system than just Amtrak. 4.5 hours of waiting at Penn to head to Boston and still not out of the city. We are getting off and turning around. So much money down the toilet. — chase travel insurance it girl (@trevorshowvan) January 6, 2024

@trevorshowvan / Via Twitter: @trevorshowvan

Clarifying the situation to the Boston Globe, Trevor said that his train from New York City to Boston ended up getting "majorly delayed." Amid everything, he began "to feel terrible," resulting in him seeking hospitalization and canceling the trip. X users have since uncovered Trevor's tweet that mentions the delay, but he has responded in his defense. "Idk what the issue is," he tweets, "I was going to Boston, fell ill, then cancel[ed]. Yea, Amtrak sucks. This just shows I indeed wasn’t in Boston and had lots to cancel."

Idk what the issue is. I was going to Boston, fell ill, then cancels. Yea Amtrak sucks. This just shows I indeed wasn’t in Boston and had lots to cancel. 🤷‍♀️ — chase travel insurance it girl (@trevorshowvan) February 23, 2024

@trevorshowvan / Via Twitter: @trevorshowvan

Overall, responses have ranged from the above to people finding the whole situation to be "bizarre."

I have never had a restaurant find me and slip into my DM’s like that. That’s bizarre lol. So much chaos, anger, and frustration over $250.00. 😢 — Charlie Fleming (@CharlieFleming_) February 23, 2024

@CharlieFleming_ / Via Twitter: @CharlieFleming_

Another user described it as "truly unhinged behavior."

This is truly unhinged behavior. I get being annoyed by a canceled reservation and lost revenue but this is WAY over and beyond normal or professional. This is seriously over the top bad...really really bad. They went way out of their way to target you for a normal occurence. — 🧑🏿‍🔬Sabio Scientist🧬🧫🔬🦠 (@SabioScientist) February 23, 2024

@SabioScientist / Via Twitter: @SabioScientist

And many people were appalled at the idea that a restaurant would charge such a high fee in the first place.

beyond it being insane for a restaurant owner to harass a patron like this, reservation culture in cities like Boston is truly getting out of hand. their cancellation fee is $250!!!!! at a restaurant where you have to sit at a communal table!!! what is wrong with yall!!! https://t.co/qiIFX5yIzu — lexi 🫶🏼 (@lexiicara) February 23, 2024

@lexiicara / Via Twitter: @lexiicara

In one of the last few screenshots he shared, Trevor shows the most recent message he received from Table, in which they threatened to take legal action, citing the "amount of slander the business is receiving." He told the Globe that while his situation has mostly been met with "overwhelming support" from social media users, he has also received messages with death threats and anti-gay slurs.

The public attention during the entire exchange resulted in criticism of Jen and her business, along with several seemingly fake reviews from customers who have not dined at Table but have come to Trevor's defense.

A deeper scroll through Yelp reveals that Trevor isn't the only customer (or potential customer) who has received pushback, as Jen appears to have directly responded to apparent patrons in the past. In scrolling through customer reviews from as far back as five years ago, we found at least 12 instances in which Jen reprimanded customers for their negative reviews, including the two examples below.

Jen Royle and Table's social media accounts have since been deactivated or made private, and a Table representative told BuzzFeed in an email that Jen has also been receiving "very scary threats." The restaurant was listed as "permanently closed" on Google for a few days after the exchange went viral but is now listed as open. According to Table, this came at Google's suggestion to "stop the bleeding" from the various negative reviews they were receiving. Opening the restaurant's Yelp page also prompts a pop-up stating that posting has been temporarily disabled due to "increased public attention."

We've also reached out to Trevor for comment but did not receive a response at the time this was published. We'll update you if we do.