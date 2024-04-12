‘Curious’ cat can’t handle the stress of Pennsylvania shelter. He needs home to ‘roam’

When Murphy first arrived at a Pennsylvania shelter, he appeared to be “friendly and curious.”

As time went on, shelter life took a toll on the 5-year-old cat. He went from constantly seeking attention from people to a “cautious and nervous” cat, the Humane Society of Cambria County said in an April 11 Facebook post.

“Murphy’s personality is not thriving as well as others do here at the shelter,” according to the post. “Unfortunately, it has taken a toll on his emotions and is causing Murphy to not be the cat he once was.”

The shelter says Murphy needs a home where he can roam free “as soon as possible.”

Though he’s become more shy, the shelter believes Murphy will warm up to a new family once he’s in a home.

“When he knows that you’re here to give him love and affection, he warms up quick and will be purring his way into your heart,” the shelter said.

Murphy seems to be “curious” of other cats at the shelter and “doesn’t seem to mind other cats,” according to the shelter.

Cambria County is about an 80-mile drive east from Pittsburgh.

40 dogs rescued from property after ‘multiple’ animal cruelty calls, Ohio cops say

Polly the duck is missing her bill — but students with a 3D printer will change that

Dog with an ‘adventurous past’ needs a home — but this ‘escape artist’ needs a fence