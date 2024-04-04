Cuddle kittens for money? Pet food company, animal shelter want to pay you $10K to love cats

Imagine getting paid $10,000 to cuddle kittens for 4 hours.

Sound like fun? ACANA Pet Food and Best Friends Animal Society have a job just for you.

Through Wednesday, April 10, cat lovers can fill out a short questionnaire on ACANA's website for a chance to get paid $10,000 for cuddling kittens over a 4-hour span at a Best Friend's Animal Society partner shelter in June.

One lucky person will be chosen to help cats get a strong start during "kitten season."

ACANA will also donate 5,000 cases of wet kitten food in April.

Here's what you need to know about cats and a chance to earn cash cuddling them:

What is "kitten season"?

"Kitten season" runs from May through November − a period when shelters see an influx of orphaned kittens that strain resources and space, according to ACANA.

Why is cuddling good for cats and kittens?

Cuddling helps prepare cats and kittens for their forever homes while promoting healthy bonding and socialization skills, according to ACANA.

How long do cats live?

The average lifespan of a cat is 13 to 17 years, according to petmd.com.

Why do cats purr?

Why do cats make biscuits or knead?

Cats knead or "make biscuits" for three reasons, according to Cornerstone Veterinary Hospital of Clifton Park in New York. Cats knead to get milk from their mother, to tell an owner they feel good during petting and to prepare a nest and get comfortable.

How long are cats pregnant?

A cat's gestation period lasts for 63 to 65 days, or nearly two months, according to petmd.com.

What does catnip do to cats?

Catnip is a common herb of the mint family and can cause behavioral changes in cats, according to petmd.com.

The website says catnip mimics feline sex hormones, meaning catnip often makes felines display behaviors similar to a female cat in heat. However, both male and female cats can experience catnip's effects.

Possible behavior changes can include:

aggression

happiness

overt signs of affection

playfulness

relaxation

What colors can cats see?

Cats can only see blue, yellow and shades of gray, according to animaleyegroup.com.

