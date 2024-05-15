CU Boulder earns LGBTQ+ healthcare designation

May 15—The University of Colorado Boulder announced Tuesday that its Health and Wellness Services is now designated an "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader" by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Health and Wellness Services conducts a variety of programs, education and outreach to support the well-being of students, staff and faculty. The recognition highlights the university's commitment to providing inclusive and equitable health care.

"For LGBTQ+ students, the designation means structural change has been instituted to ensure their needs are met, health disparities are lessened and they can feel comfortable knowing that the staff is knowledgeable regarding the health issues that most impact our population," Sally Lowell, a clinical manager at Health and Wellness Services, said in a release.

The Human Rights Campaign aims to advance LGBTQ+ rights.

"Cisgender, heterosexual people and LGBTQ+ have very different health needs," Pride Office Director Morgan Seamont said in a release. "Whether that's related to sexual health, reproductive health or transcare."

Seamont said the designation can be used to let potential students and their families know that the student is coming to an inclusive university.

"The university has made a long-term commitment to better serve the LGBTQ+ population on campus," Seamont said in the release.

To achieve the designation, Health and Wellness Services collaborated with groups across campus including the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Human Resources, the Pride Office and Health and Wellness Services' Transcare Team. Each department invested in training and other programs to better support the LGBTQ+ community.

"The accreditation affirms our efforts to cultivate a safe, affirming campus for all Buffs," Lowell said in the release. "And It inspires us to continue this vital work, knowing that substantive change is possible."