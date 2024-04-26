Crumbl Cookies is making Mondays a little sweeter, selling mini cookies

Amaris Encinas, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Crumbl Cookies is making Mondays a little more tolerable, offering cookie enthusiants the chance to purchase mini versions of their regular cookie lineup at the beginning of each week.
Crumbl Cookies is making Mondays a little more tolerable, offering cookie enthusiants the chance to purchase mini versions of their regular cookie lineup at the beginning of each week.

Crumbl is going miniature, offering their signature cookies in a much smaller shape than fans are used to. But only on Mondays.

The cookie company is trying to provide a sweet anecdote to the persistent feeling of crankiness that only the start of the week can bring, selling large and now mini cookies every Monday.

They’re calling it “Mini Mondays."

Crumbl says there was an “overwhelming demand” for the mini cookies. The company will have mini versions of its milk chocolate chip, confetti milkshake, strawberry cupcake, snickerdoodle, or galaxy brownie, depending on the available flavors in a given week.

“We're excited to see all of the new ways our customers experience and share our Mini Cookies alongside our classic Large Cookies,” CEO Jason McGowan said in a news release.

Here’s what to know.

When will the mini Crumbl cookies be available?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Crumbl Cookies (@crumblcookies)

Crumbl’s Mini Mondays began on April 22. The soonest you can get a pack of three, six or 12 mini cookies is on Monday, April 29.

Crumbl didn't respond to USA TODAY's question about how many Mondays the mini cookies will be available.

Customers will also not be able to redeem vouchers or coupons for mini cookie purchases at this time.

How mini are the miniature Crumble cookies?

The large, or original Crumbl cookie, has a width of 4.25 inches while the new miniature version has a width of 2.5 inches, according to reporting by Fast Food Club.

Crumbl fans react to news of the minis online, size does matter

Here's what everyone is saying online about the latest Crumbl development.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Crumbl Cookies will start selling mini cookies, but only on Mondays