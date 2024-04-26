Crumbl Cookies is making Mondays a little sweeter, selling mini cookies

Crumbl Cookies is making Mondays a little more tolerable, offering cookie enthusiants the chance to purchase mini versions of their regular cookie lineup at the beginning of each week.

The cookie company is trying to provide a sweet anecdote to the persistent feeling of crankiness that only the start of the week can bring, selling large and now mini cookies every Monday.

They’re calling it “Mini Mondays."

Crumbl says there was an “overwhelming demand” for the mini cookies. The company will have mini versions of its milk chocolate chip, confetti milkshake, strawberry cupcake, snickerdoodle, or galaxy brownie, depending on the available flavors in a given week.

“We're excited to see all of the new ways our customers experience and share our Mini Cookies alongside our classic Large Cookies,” CEO Jason McGowan said in a news release.

Here’s what to know.

When will the mini Crumbl cookies be available?

Crumbl’s Mini Mondays began on April 22. The soonest you can get a pack of three, six or 12 mini cookies is on Monday, April 29.

Crumbl didn't respond to USA TODAY's question about how many Mondays the mini cookies will be available.

Customers will also not be able to redeem vouchers or coupons for mini cookie purchases at this time.

How mini are the miniature Crumble cookies?

The large, or original Crumbl cookie, has a width of 4.25 inches while the new miniature version has a width of 2.5 inches, according to reporting by Fast Food Club.

Crumbl fans react to news of the minis online, size does matter

Here's what everyone is saying online about the latest Crumbl development.

// I got Crumbl and it’s mini Monday. :) The brownie cookie is my favorite so far. They’re so much better smaller. pic.twitter.com/4Tb7lWvgAN — Delena Salvatore (@LilDelenaLove) April 23, 2024

If you get the Crumbl mini cookies today don’t eat them all in one sitting.. learn from my mistakes — Leah♡Ashe (@LeahAshe) April 23, 2024

Crumbl’s new mini cookies make you realize how big their normal cookies are — Nadra 🇵🇸 (@_nadraaa) April 22, 2024

I wanna try crumbl cookies mini cookies — piscesprincess👸🏽 (@theyenvydiva) April 25, 2024

Crumbl offering mini cookie versions

Is what they should’ve been doing — Grimmjow’s Hollow Hole (@yamsnmac) April 25, 2024

Crumbl has mini cookies this week! Yes I’m going today thank you 😌 — Lil Honey Bun (@dontcallmedesi1) April 22, 2024

gonna absolutely destroy a mini crumbl cookie when they drop tomorrow pic.twitter.com/44D5XcaQW7 — Ada 🤍 (@r0me0sux) April 22, 2024

I don't know who needs to hear this but Crumbl now has their lineup available as mini cookies on Mondays. — Rachel Scott 💯 (@RAScott324) April 22, 2024

mini mondays has to be one of crumbl’s best ideas yet — angel 🥀 (@angelbrianaa_) April 22, 2024

