Cruising for a cause: Classic Car Museum revs up support for Camp Sunshine

ARUNDEL — The Maine Classic Car Museum will host a benefit for Camp Sunshine on Saturday, June 8.

The “Keys for Camp” event from 5 to 8 p.m. celebrates the 40th anniversary of Camp Sunshine, a Sebago Lake campus that brings together children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

“We’re proud to support Camp Sunshine and the important work that they do by hosting their annual fundraising event,” said Gene Prentice, president of the Maine Classic Car Museum. “The event will be a lot of fun, with a blend of music and nostalgia alongside our unique classic cars and historical exhibitions.”

Alexander Hopper, 13, from Denver, Colorado got behind the wheel of a vintage Shelby Mustang at the Maine Classic Car Museum, where his family stopped after their Retinalblastoma Family week at Camp Sunshine.

Over the past 40 years, Camp Sunshine has welcomed more than 60,000 children, siblings, parents, and caregivers from all 50 states and 27 countries for fun-filled, year-round sessions with families, just like theirs.

“Thanks to the generous support of donors and volunteers, Camp Sunshine programs are 100% free for kids and families," said Prentice.

Andrea Reitzel of Denver, Colorado, knows the joy of coming to Camp Sunshine every summer.

“With the incredible generosity of Camp Sunshine, our family has traveled to Maine five times in recent years to participate in a week of respite, community, and laughter,” she said.

A Camp Sunshine family from Denver, Colorado enjoyed a stop at the Maine Classic Car Museum for a VIP Tour of classic cars after their week at camp. Clockwise from the top, Andrea Reitzel, daughter Millie, 16, family companion, Agustina Bossi of Argentina, and son Alexander, 13, who is behind the wheel of a rare 1960 Edsel Ranger convertible.

Reitzel’s son Alexander, age 13, has Chromosome 13q Deletion Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. In addition, Alexander was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a childhood eye cancer.

“We get so much of being with other families dealing with the exact same childhood diagnoses,” explains Reitzel. “There’s something for everyone, and there’s a real strong bond."

Alexander enjoys the arts and crafts room, while her daughter Millie, a 16-year-old high sophomore, who aspires to attend nursing school, joins other siblings at Camp Sunshine.

“I love the friendships I’ve made at Camp Sunshine,” Millie said.

“And I enjoy the respite of being around other parents who know exactly what I’m going through,” said Reitzel.

After Camp Sunshine last summer, Reitzel and her family made a special stop to see the Maine Classic Car Museum.

“We were blown away by all the cool cars we saw, and the staff at the museum were so welcoming and informative,” said Reitzel. “Alexander loved getting the chance to sit in some old cars. If we’re lucky enough to get back to Camp Sunshine this year, we’ll definitely plan another stop at the museum.”

A Camp Sunshine family from Denver, Colorado visited the Maine Classic Car Museum for a VIP Tour of classic cars after their week at camp. Clockwise from the top, Andrea Reitzel, daughter Millie, 16, family companion, Agustina Bossi of Argentina, and son Alexander, 13, who is behind the wheel of an unusual 1959 Messerschmitt KR200 microcar.

For more information about the “Keys to Camp” event on June 8, and to buy tickets, go to campsunshine.org or keys4camp.org. For more information about the Maine Classic Car Museum, call 207-602-6620 or visit mainecarmuseum.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Classic Car Museum revs up support for Camp Sunshine