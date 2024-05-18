New cruise ship to sail out of Port Canaveral

MSC Cruises is expanding its operations at Port Canaveral.

The cruise line announced Thursday that it would sail a second ship, the MSC Grandiosa, from the port beginning in December of next year.

The port is about to get busier.

Starting this fall, Princess and Celebrity Cruises plan to sail from the port.

The MSC Grandiosa will begin sailing alternating seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean in late next year.

Cruise passengers expressed concern about keeping passengers and traffic moving through the port.

But it won’t keep them away from a cruise.

Next winter, MSC will mark its largest presence in the United States to date.

Two homeported ships at Port Canaveral, the MSC Seashore and Grandiosa, with their 2,400 cabins, will play a large part in that.

The Grandiosa will berth at the new cruise terminal planned on the port’s north side.

The port expedites that new cruise terminal by building it as its existing North 8 Berth.

