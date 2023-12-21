The taps at Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project will soon run dry as the Denver-based brewery prepares to shutter its Fort Collins taproom Dec. 30, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.

"It's hard to be just a taproom servicing one brand when you don't have the offering of food or beverage options like wine, cider, spirits," co-owner Yetta Vorobik told the Coloradoan Wednesday.

"We also don't have an actual brewing system in there, and I think when people come into breweries they like to see those things," Vorobik added, referring to Crooked Stave's brewing operations being in Denver.

Vorobik and her husband, Crooked Stave founder and co-owner Chad Yakobson, hope to either reimagine the space in the coming months or find a new business to take it over, Vorobik confirmed. She declined to go into detail about any new potential projects Crooked Stave could picture for the location.

Yakobson started Crooked Stave in Fort Collins in 2010 after graduating from Colorado State University and working at Odell Brewing, according to previous Coloradoan reporting. After originally contract brewing at Funkwerks, Crooked Stave relocated to Denver in 2012, later returning to Fort Collins in 2019 to open a taproom at 225 Pine St. on the edge of Old Town's The Exchange.

Ahead of its end-of-year closure, the brewery will offer a 50% discount on all draft beer and a 30% discount on all merchandise and cans from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Crooked Stave to close Fort Collins taproom