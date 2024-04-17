Critically endangered orangutan born via C-section at Busch Gardens. See the newborn's adorable pics

A newborn Bornean orangutan is one of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's newest residents.

A Bornean orangutan was born at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Florida. (Howard Lin)

According to a press release, the Florida park's latest addition, a girl, was born on April 13 via cesarean section. The baby’s weight at the time of her birth was 3 pounds, 4 ounces. Her mother, Luna, is currently recovering from the operation.

The little one’s birth is a significant achievement for the conservation efforts of the critically endangered Bornean orangutan species. According to the World Wildlife Fund, the estimated Bornean orangutan population is approximately 104,700, and it has declined by more than 50 percent over the past six decades.

The Bornean orangutan will be reunited with her mother soon. (Jesse Adair)

A public relations representative for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay told TODAY.com via email that the newborn has yet to be named, and there is currently no set timeline for when that will occur.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is an animal theme park located in Tampa, Florida. According to its website, it has 3,000 animals representing over 300 species.

The press release explained the facility is actively engaged in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP), which now aims to ensure the "well-being and future success" of the newborn and her species.

The newborn is currently waiting to be reunited with her mother. Once Luna is in stable condition, the mother and daughter will be together again.

The Bornean orangutan has not yet been named. (Jesse Adair)

Bornean orangutans are from the islands of Borneo and Sumatra. They are distinct from Sumatran orangutans in size and appearance. Bornean orangutans are generally larger in size than Sumatran orangutans and tend to have darker-colored fur. The World Wildlife Fund credits Bornean orangutans with playing a critical role in maintaining the health of forests.

