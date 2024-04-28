Crawfish Cook-Off returns to Bay Minette

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its annual Crawfish Cook-Off.

The family-friendly cookoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. on May 4 at Halliday Park, according to a press release.

Attendees can participate in a crawfish cooking competition, enjoy cold beer on tap, live music, kids’ activities, and more.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate on the day of the event, according to the release.

Ticket prices are:

Ages 10 and up: $20

Ages 10 and under: $10

Ages 5 and under: Free

According to the release, tickets include “all-you-can-eat crawfish (while Crawfish last), a hot dog for our ‘non-crawfish’ eaters, and one refreshing Pepsi product. For those 21 and older, additional beer wristbands will be available for purchase.”

Executive Director of the North Baldwin Chamber, Krista Pittman, said, “The Crawfish Cook-Off has quickly become a beloved tradition in Bay Minette, bringing the community together in a fun and friendly competition.

“We look forward to seeing local businesses and organizations showcase their crawfish-cooking talents at this year’s event.”

For more information on the event, or to enter a team, call 251-937-5655 ext. 2, follow the Crawfish Cook-Off event on Facebook, or visit North Baldwin Chamber’s website.

