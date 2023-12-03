Cranberry Tofu Salad Sandwich Recipe

Elevate your lunch time sandwich game with recipe developer Kristen Carli, MS, RD's delicious and nutritious cranberry tofu salad sandwich. This inventive and wholesome recipe takes traditional sandwich fillings to new heights by incorporating the vibrant flavors of cranberries and the versatility of tofu.

​​Tofu is a complete source of protein, meaning it contains all essential amino acids. This makes tofu salad a great choice for vegetarians and vegans who want to meet their protein needs. Carli notes, "As someone who tries to eat mostly plant-based, having this cranberry tofu salad prepped in my fridge during a busy work week is a game-changer! I can quickly throw this sandwich together and power through my packed work day."

Whether you're a committed plant-based eater or simply looking for a refreshing twist on a classic sandwich, this recipe offers a delightful blend of textures and tastes that will leave your taste buds singing.

Gather Your Cranberry Tofu Salad Sandwich Ingredients

tofu salad sandwich ingredients - Kristen Carli/The Daily Meal

To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For the tofu salad, you will need tofu, dried cranberries, red onion, celery, mayo, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. To make this into a sandwich, you will also need seedy whole wheat bread.

Step 1: Place The Bread In The Toaster

toast bread - Kristen Carli/Daily Meal

Toast the bread.

Step 2: Crumble The Tofu

crumbled tofu in bowl - Kristen Carli/Daily Meal

Using your hands, crumble the tofu.

Step 3: Prep The Salad Mixture

tofu salad before mixing - Kristen Carli/Daily Meal

In a large bowl, add the crumbled tofu, dried cranberries, red onion, celery, mayo, mustard, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

Step 4: Mix It All Up

mixed tofu cranberry salad - Kristen Carli/Daily Meal

Stir to combine.

Step 5: Serve Tofu Salad On Toast

cranberry tofu salad on toast - Kristen Carli/Daily Meal

Scoop onto toasted bread, slice, and enjoy.

How Can You Customize This Cranberry Tofu Salad Sandwich?

half of tofu salad sandwich - Kristen Carli/Daily Meal

Customizing a cranberry tofu salad sandwich allows you to tailor the flavors and ingredients to your preferences. Experiment with different forms of cranberries. You can use fresh cranberries for a tangy and juicy twist, dried cranberries for a sweeter touch, or cranberry sauce for a richer flavor. Add both texture and nutty flavor with ingredients like toasted almonds, pecans, or sunflower seeds. They complement the creaminess of the tofu. Customize your sandwich with fresh herbs like cilantro, basil, or mint. Additionally, consider using different types of greens, such as spinach, arugula, or watercress.

Spice up the salad with seasonings like curry powder, cumin, or smoked paprika. These spices can add depth and complexity to the flavor. Experiment with various dressings. A classic mayonnaise-based dressing is creamy, while a vinaigrette can make the sandwich lighter. Asian-inspired dressings with soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger can provide a unique twist. Choose your favorite type of bread, whether it's whole wheat, multi-grain, a baguette, a croissant, or even a wrap. The choice of bread can significantly impact the sandwich's texture and flavor.

What Pairs Well With This Cranberry Tofu Salad Sandwich?

cranberry tofu salad on wheat bread - Kristen Carli/Daily Meal

Pairing your cranberry tofu salad sandwich with the right side dishes can create a balanced and satisfying meal. The natural sweetness of sweet potato fries complements the cranberry sweetness in the salad and adds a delightful crunch. A cup of warm soup, such as butternut squash or tomato basil, makes for a comforting side to balance the cold sandwich. A light green salad with a simple vinaigrette dressing offers a refreshing contrast to the creamy tofu salad and adds an extra dose of veggies to your meal. A serving of your favorite chips, whether classic potato chips, vegetable crisps, or pita chips, adds a satisfying crunch.

Tabbouleh, a Middle Eastern salad made with bulgur, fresh herbs, and tomatoes, is a vibrant and refreshing choice that complements the flavors of the tofu salad. A side of hummus with warm pita bread or pita chips adds an extra layer of creaminess and is a great accompaniment to the sandwich. A light and fluffy quinoa salad with colorful vegetables and a citrus dressing can complement the tofu salad beautifully.

Cranberry Tofu Salad Sandwich Recipe

cranberry tofu salad sandwich sliced - Kristen Carli/Daily Meal

Prep Time: 15mCook Time:Yield: 6 servingsIngredients

12 slices whole wheat seeded bread

1 (16-ounce) block super firm tofu

½ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup red onion

½ cup diced celery

½ cup mayo

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

juice of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Directions

Toast the bread. Using your hands, crumble the tofu. In a large bowl, add the crumbled tofu, dried cranberries, red onion, celery, mayo, mustard, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine. Scoop onto toasted bread, slice, and enjoy.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.