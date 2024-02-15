CP+ 2024: The biggest camera event in the world is taking place next week

The biggest event on the camera calendar, CP+ 2024, is happening in Japan next week from February 22-25 – and we're expecting some major announcements.

Last year the event returned to its traditional home at the Pacifico Yokohama convention center in Yokohama, Japan, after three years as a virtual event due COVID. With the world (and Japan in particular) feeling a little more confident, post-pandemic, CP+ 2024 should be back to its headline-making best.

CP+ has historically been the biggest platform for manufacturers to make their biggest announcements. And with Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, OM System, Sigma and many more in attendance – along with other brands syncing their own announcements with the show – there should be some huge news coming out of Yokohama.

What is CP+ 2024?

Organized by CIPA, the Camera & Imaging Products Association – the body that certifies things like the number of shots you get from a single battery charge, or the number of stops of compensation on image stabilization – CP+ is the biggest camera and imaging show in the world.

Historically it has been a launchpad for the major manufacturers to launch their big products for the year ahead. It is also an event where new technologies, innovative projects and concept cameras are showcased.

The tag of this year's event is, "Nothing stays the same", with the logline "Now, let's aim our lens at this moment that will never come again!" This year also welcomes a new mascot for the show, Cameracco, a sea otter (who "has a mysterious confidence and is dignified, but there is something missing").

When is CP+ 2024?

CP+ 2024 is taking place next week from February 22-25 at the Pacifico Yokohama convention center in Yokohama, Japan.

In addition to the on-site event, an online component will also be run alongside as a virtual event. Find out more about the physical show and the online show.

Cameracco, the mascot character of CP+ 2024

What we expect at CP+ 2024

New Fujifilm camera

Fujifilm teaser image – silhouetted camera with the text

Fujifilm is currently teasing what looks like a compact camera, which will actually be revealed a couple of days before CP+ at the Fujifilm X Summit Tokyo on February 20.

While it may not be the only new Fujifilm product launched, all signs point to this being one of the most significant cameras of the year.

• "See you soon" – Fujifilm teases its new camera for later this month

New Sigma product

Sigma new product announcement teaser

Like Fujifilm, Sigma is announcing a new product slightly ahead of the show via a livestreamed product showcase.

While most people expect a new lens announcement, it's also possible that we might see a new member of the Sigma fp camera family or even an update on the long-gestating Foveon sensor camera.

• Sigma is launching a new product next week – but what is it?

Ricoh GR IV

Ricoh GR III

While Ricoh won't be in attendance at CP+ 2024, it has scheduled its own online GR Live! event for February 23.

In December, GR series designer Inaba San teased on Ricoh's own YouTube channel that a new camera was on the way soon. This March it will be five years since the GR III was launched, so an announcement would make a lot of sense.

• Ricoh teases a new GR camera – is the Ricoh GR IV on the way?

Canon EOS R1

Canon EOS R1 mockup

Canon has confirmed that the EOS R1, its new flagship sports camera, is being developed – and we all know that sports cameras traditionally release in sync with Olympic years.

However, things have been conspicuously quiet on the flagship front from Canon – and it is rapidly running out of time, with Paris 2024 teeing off on July 26. The industry is expecting an announcement or development announcement in Tokyo.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II

Canon EOS R5 II

There have been many conflicting reports about the follow-up to the Canon EOS R5, but recent rumblings suggest that it is imminent and will be launched before the R1. Could that mean that we get a glimpse of it at CP+ 2024?

With these being arguably its two most blockbuster cameras, Canon will be cautious not to let one model steal the other's spotlight. It will be very interesting to see what happens on the Canon stage this year!

Sony ZV-E10 II

Sony ZV-E10

Vlogging cameras have become the hottest segment of the camera market – and Sony has become the dominant force within it.

Its ZV line of content creation cameras shows no sign of slowing down, and it's widely expected that a successor to the Sony ZV-E10 is next on the list. And it may be sharing the stage with…

Sony A7S IV

Sony A7S III

Sony's strangehold over content creation extends to its Alpha series as well, and the much loved Sony A7S III is approaching four years old.

With the other pillars of the full-frame Alpha line having recently been refreshed, in the form of the Sony A7 IV and Sony A7R V, this may well set the stage for the video-focused model to get a long-awaited upgrade.

New Lensbaby lens

Lensbaby teaser

Another brand that won't be in attendance at CP+, but will nonetheless use the event window to announce a product, is Lensbaby.

Nothing has been leaked about what will be revealed (though smart money says it'll be a lens) – all we know is that the above teaser image has a distinctly Steamboat Mickey vibe!

