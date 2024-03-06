Cozy Sweatpants to Keep You Warm (On the Couch or On the Go)



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re actually running or just running around (or, let’s be honest: just chilling on the couch), a cozy pair of sweatpants might just be the most comfortable piece of clothing on earth. With stretchy waistbands, soft, cozy fabric and a just-loose-enough fit, the best sweatpants for women are designed to fit your lifestyle — whatever you happen to be doing — with style.

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals

Sweatpants range from moisture-wicking versions made for more serious exercise to styles cute enough to wear to the local coffee shop. Whatever your needs, look for breathable, durable and soft fabrics to take you from morning to night with ease. Fleece and French terry are two great materials for the comfiest sweatpants.

Best Sweatpants for Women at a Glance

Best Overall: Caden Lane Sun’s Out Double Ruffle One Piece, $38

Best Rash Guard: Old Navy Unisex Long-Sleeve Swim Rash Guard Bodysuit, $16

Best Amazon Find: Younger Tree Toddler Baby Girls Swimsuit, $15

Best Swim Trunks: I Play. by Green Sprouts Boys’ Trunks, $18

Best Splurge: Hanna Andersson Baby Swimsuit & Floppy Sun Hat Set, $42

Beyond the material, there are other aspects to consider, too: Do you want a drawstring waistband for a more customized fit? Side pockets? (They’ll let you stash a small wallet or keys, but also add bulk.) Tight angle cuffs? (They’ll help keep air from blowing up the inside of your leg, and also offer the option of pushing the legs up to a slouch for a casual jogger look.)

Whether you’re ready to hit the gym, run errands or just lounge around, we’ve rounded up the best sweatpants for women to keep you comfy and warm. Check out our favorites and stock up on the pair that bests fits your style, ASAP.

Best Sweatpants for Women 2024: Nike, Lululemon, Aerie, Amazon & SKIMS

BEST SWEATPANTS OVERALL

DIBAOLONG Wide Leg Sweatpants

$29 $46 37% off

Buy Now

When a pair of sweatpants (or anything, for that matter) has over 12,000 perfect, five-star reviews, you know it has to be good. After all, tens of thousands of people can’t all be wrong, can they? These wide leg sweatpants on Amazon were made to be lightweight, warm, and ultra-comfy. They feature buttery soft fabric and a loose, relaxed fit that’s perfect for lazy days around the house. We love that it comes in over 20 colorways, including a few fun patterns. Per one reviewer, these are “hands-down” the “holy grail of yoga and non-yoga pants.”

Materials: 90% polyester, 10% spandex

Colorways: 25

Sizes: XS to 4XL

Best Sweatpants for Women 2024: Nike, Lululemon, Aerie, Amazon & SKIMS

BEST FOR WARM WEATHER

Icyzone Active Joggers

Buy Now $24

These sweatpants by Icyzone are soft enough to be worn while lounging around the house, while being breathable and stretchy when you’re working up a sweat. Numerous Amazon shoppers loved how lightweight they were, with many saying these are the ideal sweats for warmer days. “I will not tell how many pairs of sweats/lounge pants I have bought in the last year,” wrote one shopper. “Apparently, I’m quite picky. I was surprised at how much I like these! They are very comfortable. I like the length and the rise; they sit right under my belly button and fall right below my ankle bone. They aren’t too form-fitting nor too baggy. They’re lightweight but not too thin. I like them so much, I bought them in grey, also!”

Materials: 60% polyester, 35% cotton, 5% spandex

Colorways: 13

Sizes: S to XXL

Best Sweatpants for Women 2024: Nike, Lululemon, Aerie, Amazon & SKIMS

BEST SWEATPANTS FOR COLD DAYS

Champion Women's Sweatpants

$39 $55 29% off

Buy Now

These classic sweatpants by Champion are described as being “so comfy, you’ll wish for rainy days and lazy weekends.” Sounds like an add-to-cart for us! It features the brand’s heavyweight Reverse Weave fabric, making it extra cozy and warm. It’s also roomy and features hip pockets and a single back pocket. “I buy all my sweatpants Champion only,” one reviewer wrote. “You know how over time sweatpants need the fabric shaver? This brand never starts piling. These never need that. They’re my favorite. Thick, long-lasting material that’s warm. The best.”

Materials: 78% cotton, 22% polyester

Colorways: 10

Sizes: XS to XXL

Best Sweatpants for Women 2024: Nike, Lululemon, Aerie, Amazon & SKIMS

BEST LOW-RISE SWEATPANTS

Adidas Women's Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Pants

$34 $45 24% off

Buy Now

These Adidas track pants were made for “anywhere wear.” It was made to have that perfect fit that’s not tight, yet not baggy and loose either. Per shopper reviews, these are low-rise pants, which is definitely something to keep in mind while you’re shopping. Other than that, reviewers love how light these are, yet still do a great job at keeping you warm.

Materials: 100% polyester

Colorways: 3

Sizes: XS to XXL

Best Sweatpants for Women 2024: Nike, Lululemon, Aerie, Amazon & SKIMS

BEST NIKE SWEATPANTS

Nike Women's Club Fleece Jogger Sweatpants

$40 $69 42% off

Buy Now

With Nike, you just know you’re getting a quality pair of sweatpants that’s sure to last you through many seasons. While there’s no shortage of Nike sweatpants to choose from, we’re loving the look of this classic pair. It features a standard relaxed fit and was designed to feel “soft, warm, and comfortable.”

Materials: 80% cotton, 20% polyester

Colorways: 4

Sizes: S to XXL

Best Sweatpants for Women 2024: Nike, Lululemon, Aerie, Amazon & SKIMS

BEST AFFORDABLE SWEATPANTS

Stars Above Beautifully Soft Fleece Jogger Pants

TK

Materials: 48% polyester, 48% rayon, 4% spandex

Colorways: 4

Sizes: XS to 4XL

Best Sweatpants for Women 2024: Nike, Lululemon, Aerie, Amazon & SKIMS

BEST CROPPED SWEATPANTS

Lululemon Scuba High-Rise Cropped Jogger

$108

Buy Now

There’s a reason why Lululemon’s scuba line is super popular among fans. The material is soft and comfy to wear, while at the same time being durable and built to last. The Scuba High-Rise Cropped Joggers are breathable and offer “lightweight warmth,” so it’s just cozy enough to wear on days when it’s not super cold out. According to one shopper, these are the “perfect joggers.” They wrote, “Super comfy and fit true to size! I was impressed at the quality of the fabric, which met my expectations.”

Materials: 70% cotton, 30% polyester (body), 95% cotton, 5% elastane (pockets), 97% cotton, 3% elastane (rib)

Colorways: 4

Sizes: 0 to 20 in 24″ and 25″ lengths

More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

1. BALEAF Women's Sweatpants with Pockets

These BALEAF women's sweatpants are a go-to for yoga, lounging, jogging or daily workouts. The lightweight and breathable material wicks away sweat to keep you comfortable while active, and the soft fabric with a fleece lining offers a smooth, low-friction performance that keeps you warm. An elastic waistband with adjustable drawcord ensures a custom fit, and big side pockets and back patch add convenience. The slightly tapered ankle pants can be worn long or pushed up to a slouch.

BALEAF Women's Sweatpants with Pockets

Buy Now

2. Yeokou Women's Sherpa Lined Sweatpants

If you imaged your coziest pair of slippers in sweatpants form, you'd get these Yeokou Women's Sherpa Lined Sweatpants. The sherpa-lined fleece will keep you extra warm in frigid temps (or, you know, just your chilly house). A ribbed ankle helps seal in the heat — or lets you push the legs up, jogger-style — and a drawstring elastic closure ensures a comfortable fit.

Yeokou Women's Sherpa Lined Sweatpants

Buy Now

3. Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Sweatpants

The relaxed fit and ultra-soft French Terry material make these Amazon Essentials sweatpants a great choice for everything from school drop-offs and carpool duties to weekend lounging and actual workouts. Made of a 60% cotton and 40% polyester blend, the sweatpants have pockets and an elasticized waistband with adjustable drawstring for a custom, comfortable fit. Plus, they're available in two colors and a cute light gray heather star pattern.

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Sweatpants

Buy Now

4. Icyzone Women's Sweatpants With Pockets

Made of a soft and lightweight French Terry fabric that's a blend of cotton, polyester and spandex, these Icyzone sweatpants feature an elasticized waist and cuffs with two side pockets. A medium rise increases coverage, and a drawcord in the waistband lets you customize the perfect, comfortable fit. A flatlock stitch on the side pocket seams reduces chafe. Plus: They're available in nine stylish colors.

Icyzone Women's Sweatpants With Pockets

Buy Now

5. Under Armour Women's Fleece Open Pants

Under Armour uses a light, breathable and stretchable fleece in this pair of women’s sweatpants for superior mobility and quick-dry, moisture-wicking comfort. Generous wide leg construction gives the legs a soft, flowy fit. The ribbed waistband has an external drawcord, and the sides have open hand pockets.

Under Armour Women's Fleece Open Pants

Buy Now

6. Leggings Depot Women's Activewear Jogger Pants

Everyone needs a flattering pair of joggers in their closet. This pair, made out of brushed polyester and spandex, is fitted at the hips and ankles, thanks to some elastic. It isn't skin-tight, though, so it won't feel restrictive. This fabric is also opaque, so you won't have to worry about any wardrobe malfunctions.

Leggings Depot Women's Activewear Jogger Pants

Buy Now

7. Hanes Women’s EcoSmart Sweatpant

It's just the worst when your sweatpants start to pill, but there's a low chance of this fan-favorite pair from Hanes doing that. The open-bottomed pants allow the fabric to flow around your ankles, while the comfy waistband keeps them in place—whether you're working out or watching TV. There's so annoying drawstring to contend with either.

Hanes Women’s EcoSmart Sweatpant

Buy Now