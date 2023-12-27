Cozy alert: Stock up on $40 and under winter must-haves at Nordstrom's famous Half-Yearly sale

Take a deep breath, you made it to Dec. 26. After weeks and weeks of shopping for everyone else, now it's time to treat yourself. There are lots of incredible after-Christmas sales to shop over the next few days, but you can't miss Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale. It's a sale everyone looks forward to all year long because the deals are so good.

While Nordstrom may have a reputation for being a high-end department store, you should know that you can often find really great markdowns if you know when to shop and where to look. At the Half-Yearly sale going on right now, prices are up to 50% off and there are lots of cute, cozy items for the cold-weather months on sale for less than $40. Whether you're looking for warm sweaters or plush socks, now's the time to stock up. Start with these 10 affordable finds that you'll wear all season long.

Nordstrom All in Favor Henley Sweatshirt $25 $39 Save $14 This henley sweatshirt is just as cozy as a hoodie, but the neckline makes it a feel a bit more polished and put-together. It's available in light blue and neutral grey, both of which you can pair with your favorite jeans or with chinos if you want to feel a bit more polished. $25 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Caslon Turtleneck Tunic Sweater $38 $69 Save $31 This flattering tunic is available in ten colors for less than $40. The generous shape is very forgiving in the tummy area and the longer length means your bum will have plenty of coverage. It's a great piece to use to dress up leggings. Just pair it with ankle boots and some nice earrings and you have a perfect winter outfit. $38 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nordstrom Classic Butter Crew Socks $5 $9 Save $4 Nordstrom shoppers give these cozy socks 4.6 out of 5 stars. They say they're soft and warm and don't shed or leave behind fuzz like similar styles. Grab a pair in all three colors while they're on sale for just $5 each to wear when you're padding around the house or to keep your feet extra warm in boots on cold winter days. $5 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Rib Crewneck Long Sleeve Top $27 $39 Save $12 If you live somewhere that gets really cold, this crewneck long sleeve top is a daily essential for layering under sweaters on frigid winter days. It's fits close to the body and has plenty of stretch, so it'll be like a second skin. When the temperatures warm up again, you can easily wear this versatile top with trousers and a statement necklace. $27 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nordstrom Recycled Cashmere Blend Beanie $29 $44 Save $15 If you're willing to splurge just a bit, then add this cashmere blend beanie to your cart while it's more than $15 off. The cashmere fabric is soft to the touch, plus it keeps your head and ears extra warm. There are nine colors to choose from including classic hues like black, ivory and camel, plus brighter shades like pink, bright green and purple. $29 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Mock Neck Top $27 $39 Save $12 A sleek mock-neck top like this one is a staple of so many winter outfits. The material is soft, stretchy and not bulky, so you can wear it on its own or underneath a sweater or blazer. You can't go wrong with any of the neutral color options, but if you have to choose just one go with the white because it will match pretty much anything in your current wardrobe. $27 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nordstrom Brushed Hacci Shorts Pajamas, Plus Size $29 $39 Save $10 This super-soft matching PJ set was made for lounging on the couch with your favorite throw blanket and a good book. The top has a generous fit that's not too tight and the shorts have a 5-inch inseam. In addition to black with white piping, this PJ set is available in cool black and white buffalo check and leopard print, both of which are also on sale. $29 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom BP. Colorblock Cuff Beanie $11 $15 Save $4 This colorblock beanie is a great way to accent your winter coat with a subtle pop of color on grey winter days. One shopper who gave the hat 5 out of 5 stars called it a "super beanie" and added that it was good quality. Choose from the blue-navy combo, a lavender-navy combo or a neutral tan-brown combo. $11 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom ASOS Design Curve Cable Stitch Turtleneck Sweater, Plus Size $25 $50 Save $25 Forget the no white after Labor Day rule. Winter whites are chic and this cable stitch turtleneck sweater will be a fun and versatile addition to your wardrobe for the season. Pair it with faux leather leggings for a dressier nighttime look or with your go-to khakis when you're headed to work. $25 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom UGG Josephine Fleece Lined Socks $16 $24 Save $8 If your feet tend to get cold during the winter, you'll definitely appreciate these fleece-lined UGG socks. One shopper who raved about how thick and plush these socks are wrote, "They are like coats for your feet." The bright leopard pattern is too pretty to hide away under pants, so pull them up over your leggings to show them off in style. $16 at Nordstrom

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.