'Covers my belly': This flirty, flattering summer top is down to $23

Spring is here, and if the sun isn't shining brighter where you are yet, it be will soon enough. And, of course, you're going to need the appropriate attire for the balmy days ahead. We're already eyeing all sorts of fun swimsuits, cropped pants and spring dresses, but there's a piece we've found that's perfect for transitioning from winter to spring: the Dokotoo Bell Sleeve Top. It's super cute, super flattering and now, with an on-page coupon, it's discounted to as little as $22 (down from $36).

Why is it a good deal?

At $23 with the on-page coupon, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this top — and since we're about to embark on warmer weather, it might be a good idea to add a few to cart. They come in 26 colors and long or short-sleeved (prices vary slightly) so you have tons of options to choose from!

Why do I need this?

Designed to flatter just about any figure, the Dokotoo Bell Sleeve top is loose-fitting without being clingy, making it both comfortable and cute. It has two layers — the outer shell is sheer polyester with an elegant raised floral pattern and the inner layer is a solid, opaque liner. (So no worries when it comes to what color bra you wear!) It comes with long or short sleeves; both are bell-shaped for flowy flair.

Pair this tunic with slacks to work or with shorts or leggings when you're out and about. Any way you wear it, it'll be a spring wardrobe standout.

This springtime top flatters most any figure. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this versatile top, as evidenced by the 1,800-plus perfect ratings.

"Every time I wear this blouse I get so many compliments and comments," raved a five-star fan. "The color is beautiful. The pattern is subtle but striking." Another reviewer reported, "It does run big, but I'm psyched about that."

"It covers my belly," said a satisfied customer. "Makes me look good. I took it on a cruise and felt perfectly dressed. ... Goes with casual or elegant bottoms."

"Too cute," gushed another excited wearer. "Perfect fit, quality. Love to wear with my boho skirts."

"Really like how it flows," wrote a final shopper. "Great work attire. Flattering to people with belly fat."

If you want to add something else for those in-between temps, try this number on for size.

"If you're like me and have several jean jackets in different colors — this one is just a beautiful addition," gushed this shopper. "The color is just beautiful and it fits really nice. You could dress it up or down. I absolutely love it."

