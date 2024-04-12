Courteney Cox wears these mega-popular Adidas slides, and they're down to just $20 at Amazon

Over 50 years ago, Adidas introduced the Adilette Slide — a comfy slip-on sandal that can serve many needs while looking effortlessly cool. The Adilette has since amassed a star-studded legion of fans — we see you, Courteney Cox and Kate Hudson — and we adore their versatility and sporty vibe. Right now, we're starstruck by the price too: You can grab a pair for as little as $20!

💰 Why is it a good deal?

Select sizes and colors are marked down to just $20, a savings of over 30% for the iconic blue pair (prices vary, depending on size and color). It's not every day we can afford celeb-approved footwear, but the low price of these slides makes them attainable — and they can be worn year-round, making them a wise investment.

🤔 Why do I need this?

Cox and Hudson have both been spotted rocking Three Stripes and now you can steal the low-key look for, well, a steal. There are so many styles to choose from, so don't be shy ... scoop up a few.

Adilette Slides come in lots of patterns and colors, which is part of their appeal to "collectors." But comfort is their main claim to fame. The contoured footbed and Cloudfoam cushioning are heaven. And the bandage strap helps to cradle your foot for a secure fit. Quick-drying materials mean that even when you're sweaty, the slides won't be. And while you should certainly grab them now as we inch closer to summer, they also make comfy house shoes during colder months.

We're Scream-ing over the fact that Courteney Cox's Adidas slides are on sale. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

💬 What reviewers say

Celebs aren't the only ones who love these slides — 7,700-plus Amazon customers have given them a five-star rating.

👍 Pros

"Just ordered my second pair, which arrive tomorrow, 'cause my girlfriend loves mine and stole them," wrote a five-star reviewer. "I love them as well, hence the second pair. They are extremely comfortable and the fit is perfect. ... You won’t find a better pair of slides that look as good as these and are as comfortable as these. It’s always a trade with other slides, you only get one, either comfort or price, never both. With these you get three: comfort, style and a great price. If you don’t have these and are looking to buy, stop reading and buy them, you won’t be disappointed."

"OMG, like a cloud mattress for my sore feet — and formed to your feet, not just a flatbed," added a fan who picked them up in blue.

Wrote one happy customer: "I have issues with a fallen arch and flat feet. These slides feel good and allow me to walk without fearing tripping, or [worrying] that the slides are going to come off while I'm walking. And they look good on me."

👎 Cons

"These slides are awesome," shared a final fan. "I wear them all day long around the house, and my feet never hurt. It takes like a day or two to break them in, but after that they are great." (Psst: If you want to break them in more quickly, especially if they're on the tighter side, Amazon shoppers swear by this Shoe Stretch spray.)

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

