A New Court Ruling May Prevent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Returning to the U.K.

Security has been a main concern for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, especially after having their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. The prince has also previously cited their lack of proper protection as a driving force behind their decision to take a step back from royal duties. Authorities have since removed their right to security, and in December 2023, Harry and his lawyers argued against the court's verdict. Now, High Court judge Peter Lane has doubled down on the ruling made by the U.K. government and the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC), which, in turn, could mean that the Sussexes will not be visiting the U.K. as a family anytime soon.

"The court has found that there has not been any unlawfulness in reaching the decision of 28 February 2020," the judge said in documents obtained by People. "The decision was not irrational. The decision was not marred by procedural unfairness."

"The court has also found that there has been no unlawfulness on the part of RAVEC in respect of its arrangements for certain of the claimant’s visits to Great Britain," Lane added.



Harry's legal team confirmed to People that the prince plans to appeal the ruling. “The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of RAVEC’s own rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with RAVEC’s own written policy," he said in a statement. "In February 2020, RAVEC failed to apply its written policy to The Duke of Sussex and excluded him from a particular risk analysis. The Duke’s case is that the so-called 'bespoke process' that applies to him is no substitute for that risk analysis."

"The Duke of Sussex hopes he will obtain justice from the Court of Appeal and makes no further comment while the case is ongoing," they added. Harry even offered to fund the security at the time. However, that request was also denied.



In the December 2023 statement to the High Court, Harry explained why it was vital for his family to receive protection while in the U.K., adding that his children will not be able to experience his "home" if they are not granted security.

"The U.K. is my home. The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States," he said. "That cannot happen if there is no possibility to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil."

"I can't put my wife in danger like that, and given my experiences in life, I'm reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too," Harry added.



