Site on county fairgrounds property eyed for dog park

CHEBOYGAN — Community requests for a dog park in Cheboygan have prompted a group of volunteers to conduct talks with city and county officials to discuss the feasibility of such a park.

Dale Rieger, chairman of the Cheboygan Parks and Recreation Commission, said officials believe that a site in the northeast corner of the fenced part of the Cheboygan County Fairgrounds near the south side of Lincoln Avenue would be ideal for the park.

Approximately two-thirds of an acre would be used for large dogs with a third of an acre set aside for smaller dogs. County administrator Jeff Lawson noted that part of the mission of the fairgrounds is to facilitate public usage of the facility, which the park will do.

"Also the types of grants that we will pursue to finance the park have requirements that it is located close to a city center and we believe that this area meets that definition," he said.

Rieger said Lawson will apply for a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC) to fund the majority of the project.

"The first step we need to do is to find out how much money the community would be willing to contribute," Rieger said. "We have to know how much to ask for because if you are $1 shy of matching the grant, you don't get it."

Volunteers are working with city and county officials to bring a dog park to Cheboygan on the county fairgrounds property. Pictured is the Ridge Run Dog Park in Boyne City, which opened in 2014.

Right now, early cost estimates suggest that at least $30,000 will be needed. Fencing will probably be the most costly element, followed by amenities such as benches, landscaping, a water source, waste receptacles and dog-stimulation equipment.

"A lot will depend on how much work is done by volunteers and how much will need to be done by professionals. However, to have some of the amenities that many would like for the park may increase that amount. We also would like to set aside some funds for the repair and maintenance so this doesn't become a burden for city or county taxpayers," said Rieger.

Dog parks are controlled areas where canines can exercise and play off-leash under the supervision of their owners. Rieger said the nearest dog parks to Cheboygan are located in Boyne City and Gaylord.

"We have more people living in apartments and they have a difficult time getting exercise for their dogs. I believe that having a dog park has the potential to attract more young people to the community," Rieger said.

He also said that dog parks can add to an area's appeal for tourists.

"I don 't know if it will increase tourism but I do know that tourists often ask where the dog park is located. If a visitor can exercise their dog they may be more likely to return," added Rieger.

If you would like to participate in the effort or contribute to the project, contact Rieger through his email address or any member of the parks and recreation commission.

