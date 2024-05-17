County by County: Alma, the Strawberry Capital of Wisconsin

ALMA CENTER, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The village of Alma Center is about 15 minutes north of Black River Falls, and has been known as the “Strawberry Capital of Wisconsin” for decades. Alma Center Lions Club treasurer, Don Forsting, says that the town received the nickname due to the abundance of strawberry patches that were in the area a long time ago.

“This area was very active in the strawberry business, a lot of growers in the area. One of the buildings is the Strawberry Exchange, and that’s where all the local growers would bring their product into and then market it from there,” says Forsting.

Forsting says that over time patches began to disappear from the area and there are only two active growers left.

“It can be labor intensive and pretty much all manual labor. There’s no machines for picking or any of that. It’s all done by hand. Finding people to do it is a challenge. It’s a generational thing, too. Second generation maybe did it, but third generation is not as interested,” says Forsting.

One way that the village keeps the strawberry name alive is with its annual Strawberry Festival, which has been held for almost 80 years. Forsting says the community appreciates the tradition that comes from the event.

“It’s something that the Lions Club does for the community. We feel this support all of our other events. It’s something that we can do to give back to the community,” says Forsting.

Forsting says Strawberry Fest not only helps bring attention to Alma Center, it also plays an important role in keeping the “Strawberry Capital” name alive in the village.

“I think by doing it, you generate a lot of goodwill with the small community that says we’re grateful that you guys continue this event even though it may not be a big moneymaker for you. It’s about keeping it alive in the community,” says Forsting.

Alma Center’s 2024 Strawberry Fest will be held on June 21-23.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX2548 & WIProud.