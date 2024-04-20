Country Road Gardening Club beautifies Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Country Road Gardening Club has been lending its green thumb to Beckley for almost half a century. One of their latest projects is beautifying the welcome sign to Old Mill Village and the area that surrounds it.

And it just so happens that the West Virginia Garden Club convention is being held at nearby Glade Springs this weekend, so the local club was able to show off their handiwork as well as get a helping hand from gardeners from around the state on this particular project.

Connie Woods, Co-President of the Country Road Gardening Club says she’s seen their work sprout the support of the local community.

“I just think it’s made a big difference in the community, too. We’ve had people stop by who we don’t know, but their neighbors of Cynthia’s. And one has offered well, they have donated money. And not only that, but they’ve donated their time. We have one person who’s made the grass here. Another one says that he’s going to redo the sign for us,” said Woods.

Cynthia Rumberg, Club Secretary & Project Chair, says gardening is not only great for the community, it’s great fun and it gets her up in the morning.

“The garden club is just the epitome of fun. I mean, it’s good exercise. You get to know all the plants. You can enjoy it. I hop out of bed in the morning. The first thing I do is run to the sun room and see how much things have grown during the night. And if you have grandchildren that you can get interested in it with you, it makes it even better,” said Rumberg

It’s pretty clear that there’s a lot of good that grows out of gardening.

