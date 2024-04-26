Costco Is Selling a 16-Piece Storage Set for Such a Steal (It’s Brilliant!)

If you’re a Costco member, you probably already know how much money you can save shopping there on everything under the sun — from flowers to organizers to furniture to delicious snacks. And sometimes, the deals are so good that they just so happen to go viral. And the latest steal that’s caught the internet’s attention is worth all the hype — because you won’t find this price anywhere else.

The Rubbermaid Brilliance 16-Piece Leak-Proof Food Storage Set is going for just $29.99 in-store at Costco, and $39.99 online. That’s still more than $25 less than essentially the same set goes for on Amazon ($66.99)! But price aside, that’s not the only reason you’ll want to snag this storage set (while it lasts).

Rubbermaid Brilliance Plastic Food Storage Containers (Set of 16)

$39.99 at Costco

The eight stain- and odor-resistant containers are made of a durable, clear, BPA-free plastic, and come with airtight lids that latch and guarantee a 100% leak-proof seal. So no more worrying about air getting into your leftovers and making them go bad! But these containers are good for so much more than just storing last night’s dinner — put them in the pantry to decant your dry goods, use them for meal-prepping, take them on the go, or store other items in them (toiletries, tools, and makeup) all around the house.

In three assorted sizes (1.3 cups, 3.2 cups, and 4.7 cups), there’s a perfect fit for whatever your storage needs may be. A bonus: They’re stackable, modular, and nestable! That means not only can you see everything you need in the containers, but your pantry, fridge, or closet will also look tidy. Plus, unlike glass, they’re shatter-proof. And in case you needed any more convincing, they’re also freezer-, dishwasher-, and microwave-safe.

If you’re in the market for a more organized kitchen, or simply a streamlined food storage system on a budget, look no further than Costco. While you’re there, you might want to pick up this three-tier storage basket tower, too. Happy saving — and walk, don’t run!



