Costco and coffee?: Dutch Bros drive-thru proposed near Timnath big box store

Your future Costco runs may include a new coffee pit stop.

Nate Frary, who owns Northern Colorado's eight existing Dutch Bros Coffee shops with his wife, Krisanna, is proposing a new drive-thru Dutch Bros at 4725 Weitzel St. — an undeveloped triangle of land just northwest of Timnath's Costco store, according to conceptual review plans filed with the Timnath Planning Department on Feb. 21.

The proposed 920-square-foot coffee shop would have a walk-up ordering window, covered outdoor patio and double drive-thru, with drive-thru traffic entering through the site's northeastern edge, according to the plans.

It would be Dutch Bros' first Timnath location and ninth total in Northern Colorado — joining shops in Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley and Windsor. A Cheyenne drive-thru is also currently in the works, with ground breaking on that project earlier in February, according to Frary.

Frary said he's had his eye on the land around Costco for a few years.

"It’s really just the epicenter of our Northern Colorado market. To be neighbors with Costco is a pretty awesome opportunity," he said, adding that the site's proximity to Interstate 25 would also appeal to travelers passing by.

While noting that there are plenty of hurdles to clear ahead, Frary said his dream scenario is to have the drive-thru open by the end of the year.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Dutch Bros drive-thru proposed near Timnath Costco