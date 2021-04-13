Corinne Foxx inspires us to stay fit and have a blast with her quarantine obsessions

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Most of us first became aware of Corinne Foxx during her stint as host of the music-themed game show Beat Shazam, noting her poise, vivaciousness and good humor. But that ain't the half of it. Foxx is also a USC grad with a degree in public relations, has founded her own magazine and lifestyle platform (named, aptly enough, Foxxtales), specializing in supporting women entrepreneurs, and has worked to advance educational and business progress for females worldwide through her partnership with the United Nations foundation, Girl Up! Next, she'll be executive-producing the Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me starring her dad, Jamie. Maybe you've heard of him?

So, yeah, if you tend to look for inspiration from people who are, as the saying goes, 'living their best life,' Foxx is about as go-to as you're gonna get. As another saying goes, 'We'll have what she's having.' So we asked, and she told us exactly which products have been keeping her in the pink during her pandemic year.

Seriously, just looking at the Angel Wrap gets us hankering for a nap. (Photo: Amazon)

It's a poncho! It's a shawl! It's a cape! It's a robe! Most important: the Pavilia Hooded Angel Wrap is plush, comfy, machine-washable fleece, and utterly adorable. It is, as Foxx puts it: "something I wouldn’t normally have ever bought in 'real life' but I gave myself a hall pass for. Now when I’m getting ready for bed and I’m a little cold, I have my blanket cape. I think I look so funny in it, but I love it!" It's got an adjustable neckline for extra head room and comes in 17 fun colors. WARNING: Slipping this on may leave you never wanting to leave the house again.

Shop it: Pavilia Hooded Angel Wrap, $23 (was $25), amazon.com

Self-revelation? Increased Connection? Family fun? Deal us in! (Photo: Target)

Tired of bridge, gin rummy, and Texas Hold "Em? Relieve that COVID cabin fever with a card game that might well serve as fun family therapy. Its 150 questions, spread across three levels (and, duh, of course there are wild cards), will get you and your crew forging new connections and strengthening your existing bonds—all while having a blast. "I love this game," Foxx gushes. "I played it with my family and we all got raw and honest. Another great add to your quarantine routine."

Shop it: We're Not Really Strangers Card Game, $25, target.com

It's even Bluetooth compatible. (Photo: Amazon)

For the aspiring singer, karaoke enthusiast, or, well, anyone heading toward the brink of insanity after 12 months stuck at home, Banier's Bonaok Bammock Mic is a tech-forward wonder. But it ain't just a mic: Connected to your phone, computer or tablet, it functions as a portable speaker. And it not only amplifies your at-home warblings, it can record them—yes, create your own mp3s! Plug it into a USB port while you sleep, and its 2,600 mAh battery will give you hours of powerful sound. PS: It comes in 11 showstopping colors.

Foxx, for one, is "obsessed" with it and found it a source of gratification during this concert-free time. "I had to refund my Taylor Swift tickets, which I’m really upset about, so this has been fun for my own at-home concerts." She has had to be a bit selfish with her Bammock, however, owing to a particular family issue: "This is something that I’d never, ever want my dad to have in his hands. He’s over the top. He does not get to play with it, but I do."

Shop it: Bonaok Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone, $29 (was $31), amazon.com

The easiest way to incorporate a workout into your day. (Photo: Bala)

Many of us have had to get resourceful about our fitness regimens in these pandemic-restricted times. One way to up your yoga, pilates, hiking or jogging game is to add some weight resistance. Enter Bandier's Bala Bangles, comfy, stylish (oh, yeah, they come in nine different colors) one-pound weights that you can wrap around your ankles or wrists for some extra calorie burn and muscle tone. "I like to wear them when I go on my walk—you know, this 'quarantine walk' that everyone does now," says Foxx. "You can also just wear them in the house. It’s a great way to 'work out' at home."

Shop it: Bala Bangles, $49 for two, bandier.com

Bring out the kitchen warrior within with the Ninja Max XL. (Photo: Amazon)

If there were an MVP for most valuable household product during the pandemic, we'd have to go with the air fryer. People have gone nuts for them, and why not? It's a clean, simple, low-fat multitasking wonder. Well, if you've been holding off on getting one, or hankering to update your current model, Ninja's got your state-of-the-art answer with the Max XL. It's got a 5.5 quart capacity and top temp of 450 degrees.

And while you shouldn't let the 'fryer' designation fool you—it can also dehydrate, reheat, broil, bake and roast!—Foxx found herself zeroing in on its namesake function during these long quarantine days. "I love wings, and when I couldn’t go to Buffalo Wild Wings anymore, I got the air fryer and made the best wings! Highly, highly recommend." That broiler rack you see above is included with the Max XL. And cleanup's a breeze, as its ceramic-coated basket and crisper plate are dishwasher-safe.

Shop it: Ninja Max XL Air Fryer, $130, amazon.com

