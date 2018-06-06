'It was a complete shock': Kate Spade's husband, Andy, releases statement after the designer's suicide

Kate Spade, pictured with husband Andy Spade in February 2016, was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment on Tuesday. Photo: Getty

Andy Spade, the husband of Kate Spade, has released a statement following the designer’s suicide.

Kate Spade was found dead in her home on the morning of June 5, 2018, from what police have characterized as a suicide. She had hanged herself with a scarf tied to a doorknob. There was a note beside her, addressed to her daughter.

Kate’s sister and husband say that she had been suffering from mental illness for years, and Andy admits that they had been living apart for 10 months. There had been no plans for divorce.

Speaking publicly for the first time since her death, Andy said that his wife had suffered from depression and anxiety and was being treated by a doctor for the past five years. She was also taking medication for the condition. According to Andy, there was no drug or alcohol abuse.

He said, “We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”

The couple were not officially separated, although they did live in separate apartments close near each other. They saw and spoke with each other every day, took care of their daughter, and went on vacations together.

He went on to say, “We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how. We were together for 35 years. We loved each other very much and simply needed a break.”

You can read the full statement here.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).