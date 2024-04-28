Your Complete Guide to French Interior Design, Straight From the Pros

Much like French fashion, French interiors show off a juxtaposition of laid-back yet sophisticated details. It's a style that people love to chase, and for good reason.

Valerie Darden, designer and owner of Brexton Cole Interiors, has a penchant for French interiors. In fact, her honeymoon in Paris played a role in her career choice.

"I fell in love with the French architecture—the high ceilings, the wall moldings, textiles, and gilded mirrors drew me in," she recalls. "I knew I wanted to recreate some of these beautiful features in my own home, and this is where the idea for my design firm began."

We chatted with Darden to learn more about the key elements of the style. Ahead, you'll find tips on making your home feel like a corner of Provence or Parisian pied-à-terre.







Meet the Expert

Valerie Darden is the lead designer and owner of Brexton Cole Interiors, which specializes in blending traditional and modern styles.







What Defines French Interior Design?

French design is romantic and embraces old-world beauty with ornate crown molding, gold mirrors, parquet flooring, dark wood furniture, and nature-inspired patterns. However, French interiors also feel collected over time.

You'll find second-hand scores from the flea market and modern furniture alike in French homes and also catch a glimpse into the owner's personality. Collections sit on display, and nearly every item has a story behind it.

French Countryside vs. Parisian Interiors

"French" is a broad term in the interior design world, but it boils down to regional influences.

French country interior design is a nice balance of well-worn, simple, and pretty accents, according to Darden. You'll see lots of weathered finishes, exposed and lightly painted wood, wrought iron, and plush cozy upholstery.

In the city of Paris, you will notice stunning architecture, such as high ceilings. Darden also notes that scenic wallpapers, gilded mirrors, marble elements, European antique art, and Louis the 16th-style furniture are common sights in Parisian homes and restaurants.



9 Design Rules for French Interiors

Getting the look of a French interior is simple with a few key aspects. Our design experts explain below what their rules are for french chic 101.

Play With Rich Textures and Patterns, but Don't Overdo It

French interiors are anything but flat and minimal. Don't be afraid to fully embrace design choices that may seem a little extra, such as a velvet canopy above your bed or touches of wallpaper.

The key is to ensure you don't have too many pieces that compete for attention. Aim to create balance with some understated pieces and neutral colors. This bedroom at Chateau de Bourneau illustrates this idea perfectly.

Embrace Timeworn Imperfections

Nothing is too precious for daily use in a French home. Embrace the act of adding to a work table's patina, let your copper sit on display, and don't worry about sanding and re-staining old wood. Charlotte Reiss's kitchen in the heart of Provence is a casually elegant space that would put any home cook at ease.

When in Doubt, Choose a Dusty Pastel

When designing this nursery, Darden drew inspiration from the calming pale color scheme of Marie-Antoinette's estate, the Petit Trianon.

"In the Petite Trianon, Marie Antoinette typically had her boiserie painted in two contrasting colors, often incorporating pastel colors of pale blues, pinks, or greens," she notes.

Choosing slightly muted versions of pastels, such as dusty sky blue, is a great way to hone this style and give your walls a bit of a patinaed look.

Books Belong on Display

France has always been a country that has embraced literature, and even famous American novelists like F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ernest Hemingway found inspiration in Paris.

Reading as a hobby is still a tradition that is alive and well, and the French love showing off their bookshelf wealth. Ajiri Aki, founder of Madame de la Maison, proudly displays her collection in color-categorized fashion in her Parisian apartment.

Chandeliers are Timeless

Trendy statement lights tend to have a short shelf life, and the French often embrace interior design trends through accessories like art rather than fixtures. So, if you're considering replacing an overhead light fixture in your home, give the space a French flair with a restored crystal chandelier.

A Mantle Deserves a Mirror

Mantle mirrors are a very common sight in French homes, especially Baroque-style mirrors. Original mirrors from this era aren't always easy to find at an affordable price. To achieve the look, content creator Brigette Muller (@hummusbirrd) installed the iconic Gleaming Primrose Mirror from Anthropologie.

Items from Other Decades Always Have a Place

When decorating their homes, the French do not limit themselves to only antique and traditional furniture. For example, midcentury modern pieces can make a nice contrast from the ornate original details in a space.

Architectural Details Matter

Ornate crown molding, ceiling medallions, parquet flooring, and wavy glass windows are all common sights in a French home. To hone this look, honor the original architectural details in your own home. If your home is newer, there are so many ways to infuse a historic look into your space through reproduction pieces and details like picture molding.

Vases of Flowers are a Year-Round Sight

The French embrace l'art de vivre, which means the art of living. They fully enjoy the small pleasures life has to offer, and one example would be flowers. In fact, many Parisians are on a first-name basis with their favorite flower merchant and make weekly visits for bouquets of whatever bloom is in season.

