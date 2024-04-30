Comings & Goings: Chef Lama opens second site; Aldi opening in Red Lion area

Chef Lama Indian Nepali Cuisine has opened a second location in the York area, according to a news release from ROCK Commercial Real Estate.

Lama Food, LLC signed a 5,940-square-foot lease at 1239 Roosevelt Ave. in York.

The original Chef Lama is at 3320 E. Market St.

“We decided to open a second location in West York because there is a gap in the market for Indian Nepali cuisine,” said Chef Shekhar Lama. “We believe the location between Route 30 and I-83 will offer us an opportunity to attract customers from a wide area.”

Chef Shekhar Lama has opened a second restaurant, at 1239 Roosevelt Avenue, in York, near the intersection of Route 30.

Coming

A new ALDI will open May 9 in Red Lion at 3209 Cape Horn Road.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. To celebrate, the first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes during the grand opening weekend May 9-12 for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

Slow & Low BBQ, located inside Central Market York at 34 W. Philadelphia St., York, will open on Friday, May 3. A ribbon cutting will take place at 5:30 pm. The restaurant will offer Texas Style BBQ with an East Coast flair, according to a news release.

Moove In Self Storage announced the acquisition of a self storage facility in York County. The property is at 925 Old Trail Road in Etters. The 11.61-acre Valley Green site features a rental office, 234 temperature-controlled units, 123 drive-up units, and 27 parking spaces for vehicles, boats or RVs, and is located less than a mile from North 392/Interstate 83.

The Stewartstown Night Market will kick off its 2024 season May 3 on the lawn of Aviator Brew Hub (18 S. Main St. in Stewartstown) as part of the Stewartstown Block Party, a collaboration with six local charities to support Give Local York. The event will host a treasure hunt activity with prize baskets donated by each of the charities and the Night Market.

The market is a twice-monthly event series that blends the community fellowship of a farmers’ market with the festivity of the local beer garden − along with live music, a rotating menu of food trucks and other fun surprises (like bounce houses and pony rides). The Stewartstown Night Market takes place every first and third Friday from May through October from 4-8 p.m.

Closing - temporarily!

The Chick-fil-A location at 922 Loucks Rd, York, PA 17404 is closed for renovations until June. This is how it looked on April 30, 2024.

The Chick-fil-A on Route 30 in York is closed temporarily for remodeling, according to a sign at the site. The restaurant is scheduled to reopen in early June.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County Comings & Goings: Chef Lama opens second site