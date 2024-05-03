‘Come here knowing that you're welcome’: Universally accessible park to open in Des Moines

Easter Lake Park's north shore, now home to what is likely one of the most universally accessible parks in the county, is slated to open this weekend.

Easter Lake Park in southeast Des Moines draws more than a million visitors annually, making it Polk County Conservation's busiest park. And with more than 370,000 people with disabilities and 240,000 veterans living in Iowa, Athene North Shore Recreation Area will give more community members with special needs an opportunity to make use of outdoor recreation space in the county.

The project, with a $8.6 million price tag, including about half a million in donations, will feature everything from adaptive kayaks to a quiet wellness space, according to Jessica Lown, Polk County Conservation's community outreach supervisor.

A wheelchair accesible merry-go-round at North Shore Recreation Arena at Easter Lake Park on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Des Moines.

Conservation staff, along with project donors, state leaders and community members, held a dedication at the site Thursday afternoon ahead of the park's public opening on Sunday. In attendance was Gov. Kim Reynolds, who said she was proud to have the state leading in what is likely the most accessible waterfront recreation area in the country.

"With opportunities to swim, and to kayak, to fish and so much more, this is a place … for all Iowans regardless of their physical abilities to connect with each other, spend time outdoors and make memories that will last a lifetime," Reynolds said in a speech at the celebration.

Here's what to know about the recreation center:

Who can use Athene North Shore Recreation Area?

The short answer: Anyone and everyone.

The recreation center was built to accommodate people of all ages and abilities, including people with limited mobility, sensory input conditions and low vision.

"I think a lot of people, especially people with disabilities, unfortunately often run into barriers in outdoor spaces, public spaces and … we tried our darndest to bring in a large team to think of everything," said Devon Boes, recreation area program and outreach coordinator. "So come here knowing that you're welcome and able to access everything you want to access, but we're also always open to feedback."

What can you do at the Athene North Shore Recreation Area?

Officials have divided up a robust list of activities and amenities at the recreation center by land and water.

The zero-entry ramp into the lake at North Shore Recreation Arena at Easter Lake Park on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Des Moines.

On the shore, the recreation center features an inclusive playground for all ages and abilities. It includes a "We-Go-Round," a spinning attraction that allows for easy wheelchair roll-on; a "We-Saw," a take on the seesaw with large, supportive seats; an elevated sand table, a wheelchair-accessible sandbox; Rhapsode Vibra Chimes; and a splash pad, according to the North Shore Recreation Area website.

The shore also includes:

A grassy area for lounging and wide walkways.

Directional signage with icons and braille.

A wellness space for people who need a quiet spot away from weather, noise or crowds.

Equipment rentals to use on land and in the water.

A concession stand to purchase snacks and beverages.

Easter Lake Event Center.

Five single-user restrooms, including one with a child/adult universal changing station.

Water amenities include:

A zero-entry ramp, located on the beach's west side, which provides a firm surface to get in and out of the water for people who use mobility devices or need more support on uneven surfaces.

Large beach mats to serve as accessible walkways over sand.

A watercraft launch equipped with a transfer bench system, rollers and guide rails to make boarding and launching safe and accessible.

An accessible fishing dock on the west side of the recreation area.

A 24-foot, eight-passenger pontoon boat that accommodates those in a wheelchair.

What equipment can you rent and how much is it?

According to the website, equipment available for rental includes:

Single kayaks (standard, adaptive): $25

Tandem kayaks (standard, adaptive): $40

Pedal-powered kayaks: $35

Trolling motor-powered kayaks: $45

Stand-up paddleboards: $30

Canoes: $35

Bikes/trikes (standard bikes available via B-Cycle station): $20

Pontoon boat (driver provided): $350

Fishing rods: $10

Beach/water wheelchairs: free

Floatation devices/life jackets: free

The recreation equipment will be available at the concession building at North Shore to rent in two-hour increments, according to the website. There will be staff on-site to help people in and out of adaptive equipment.

What about outdoor programming?

Program and outreach coordinator Devon Boes said the recreation area will feature a mix of programming that will be put on by the county conservation team and in partnership with other local organizations.

One example is having the Veterans Affairs' recreational therapy service put on activities like a fishing outing on the pontoon. Boes said the Des Moines Performing Arts is slated to put on some shows at the recreation area.

North Shore staff will also feature nature and wellness programming with an adaptive lens, such as kayaking for children with disabilities or a senior citizen fishing day. Upcoming events and programs will be featured on a calendar on the recreation area's website.

"You know, a lot of people call us a fly-over state. I think they would maybe not expect something like this to come out of a state like Iowa," Boes said. "I think we're in this incredible position and I'm so excited to be a part of it … Kind of having this physical space, those checklists that we talked about, all these incredible tools to kind of show the country and show the world this is totally possible. We're your gold standard, we're your example."

Where is the Athene North Shore Recreation Area located?

Athene North Shore is located at Easter Lake Park in southeast Des Moines. The address of the recreation area is 2816 Shoreline Road, Des Moines, IA 50320.

A slide at North Shore Recreation Arena at Easter Lake Park on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Des Moines.

What are the recreation area's hours?

The playground, beach and water at North Shore are open from sunrise to sunset every day, according to the website.

The park's grand opening to the public will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 5. Park visitors will have the opportunity to test out the equipment for free and take part in scheduled programming, county conservation officials said.

Virginia Barreda is the Des Moines city government reporter for the Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@dmreg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

