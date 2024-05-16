Columbia Elementary students enjoy empowering activities at Girl Scout Camp

May 15—Nearly 50 fourth graders from Columbia Elementary School spent Friday at Girl Scout Camp Wildwood for a day of exploration and empowerment focused on their mental health, according to a press release. The event, called "A Magical Moment," aimed to equip young girls with essential tools to understand and manage their emotions.

Made possible by the Girl Experiences team at the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, the students participated in multiple activities designed to deepen their emotional intelligence and foster healthy coping mechanisms throughout the day.

Some of the activities included interactive discussions and hands-on exercises like practice-reading mood rings and creating positivity bracelets. Each activity was carefully crafted to empower girls while promoting help-seeking behavior, the press release stated.

According to the 2023 Indiana Girl Report, 47.1% of 7th to 12th grade girls experienced depression in 2022. In addition, the report found nearly one in four girls contemplated suicide, and girls were twice as likely as boys to become victims of traditional bullying and three times as likely to become victims of cyberbullying.

"The statistics are sobering," CEO of the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, Sharon Pohly, wrote in the press release. "With the presence of positive support systems, such as mentors outside their families, we can foster a sense of belonging and give girls confidence in seeking help."

Girls Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana offers several mental wellness resources and programming aimed at supporting girls, council staff and adult volunteers. The programming was developed by GSUSA in collaboration with partners like the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, along with grants from other mental wellness organizations that made programming possible.

Funding from the Girl Coalition of Indiana made the collaboration with Columbia Elementary School possible. The girl-focused social innovation startup supported by six Girl Scout councils serves girls across the state, according to the release.

The press release invited girls of all ages to join the Girl Scouts and embark on a journey of self-discovery, friendship and self-confidence. Summer engagement series and camp options are available for girls interested in exploring Girl Scouts before troops reconvene in the fall, and financial assistance is available. To learn more about Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, visit www.gsnim.org.