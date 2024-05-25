Colorado's most beautiful waterfalls, in case you decide to chase some this summer

Colorado contains hundreds of named and unnamed waterfalls thanks to its abundant snowmelt and mountains.

They vary from low, wide cascades to several hundred-foot free falls through narrow canyons.

May through July is prime waterfall viewing season in Colorado, though high-mountain falls can run well into fall.

With Memorial Day weekend the unofficial kickoff to summer, now is the time to plan your waterfall trip.

Here are some of our favorites locally and statewide:

Six of Northern Colorado's top waterfall hikes

Lory State Park: This park just west of Fort Collins offers two hikes: along the Waterfall Trail and Well Gulch Nature Trail. Both are easily accessed by short kid- and family-friendly hikes. These are small falls but their beauty is enhanced by the wildflowers and butterflies. Go now as the waterfalls are still flowing. Without additional moisture, they may soon become a trickle. Fee.

Horsetooth Falls: This is the iconic waterfall hike in the Fort Collins area. It's an easy 1.2-mile, one-way family- and dog-friendly hike to the 20-foot falls in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space west of Fort Collins. Now through early June is usually prime time, but the falls will linger with additional moisture. Beat the crowds by going late mornings on weekdays. Weekends are crowded. Fee.

Bridal Veil Falls : The falls are in the less-crowded northeast corner of Rocky Mountain National Park. The 3.1-mile, one-way hike gains 1,000 feet of elevation and is rated moderate. But the falls are among the lowest waterfalls in the park at 7,837 feet, so the trail is snow-free sooner than others. Learn more about the park's timed entry permit reservation system on the National Park Service website.

Alberta Falls : Likely the most visited waterfall in Rocky Mountain National Park. And for good reason. The 1-mile, one-way hike leads to the showiest of the falls with a long run and drop. Because of that and it being located in the Glacier Gorge area of the Bear Lake corridor, it's extremely popular. This one is best to do later because of the snow. Best to obtain a timed entry permit reservation to see the falls. Fee.

Copeland Falls, Calypso Cascades and Ouzel Falls: The Wild Basin area of southeast Rocky Mountain National Park offers three wonderful waterfalls that continually get better all on one trail. The first one you come to, Copeland Falls, is just 0.8 miles one way from the trailhead. Calypso Cascade is at 1.8 miles one way and Ouzel Falls 2.7 miles one way. All three are family-friendly, starting at 8,500 feet but only gaining 850 in elevation. The trail is lush and offers some of the best wildflowers in the park. Check trail conditions if going in May and early June as the trail might still be covered in snow. Learn more about the park's timed entry permit reservation system on the National Park Service website. Fee.

Six of the best waterfalls Colorado has to offer

Fish Creek Falls: This Steamboat Springs-area waterfall (4.4 miles from downtown) is in lush Fish Creek Canyon and spills 280 feet. A quarter-mile paved wheelchair accessible trail leads to an overlook. A quarter-mile trail on a gravel path leads to closer view of the lower falls. A moderate hike leads to views Upper Fish Creek Falls and Long Lake and is worth the effort. Fee.

Bridal Veil Falls: Outside of Telluride, this waterfall has the longest free-fall drop in Colorado at 385 feet. It's tucked into a box canyon. You can choose to park at the bottom and hike via the Bridal Veil Falls Trail or drive up the road to see two more waterfalls. Free.

Zapata Falls: This 40-foot waterfall south of Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is hidden among a rock crevasse at the base of the spectacular Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Along the rocky trail, you can hear the falls well before you can see the refreshing water. There is no fee.

Box Cañon Falls: The waterfall at the end of Box Canyon near Ouray drops in a 280-foot cascade. Options include the Falls Trail, an easy 500-foot walk into the canyon. Or take the High Bridge Trail up another quarter mile one way for a closer view of the falls and of Ouray. Fee.

Rifle Falls State Park: Located northeast of Rifle, this 70-foot waterfall gushes over limestone cliffs to dark caves below for a refreshing experience during hot summer days. The state park offers camping and additional hiking trails. Fee.

North Clear Creek Falls: Unlike many waterfalls in Colorado, these falls between Creede and Lake City in southern Colorado plummet 100 feet from a plateau into a canyon below. The site is managed by U.S. Forest Service and offers a wheel chair-accessible overlook, restrooms, parking and picnic area. There is no fee.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Summer is waterfall season: Here are some of the best in Colorado