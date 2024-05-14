Colorado cities shine as nightlife destinations

(COLORADO) — Night Owls will rejoice as three cities in the state have been named among the country’s top destinations for nocturnal life.

A poll by Mixbook found 150 top areas in the U.S. for those who seek the hottest spots at night.

Here are the Top 10:

Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada French Quarter, New Orleans, Lousiana, Kailua-Kona, Big Island, Hawaii SoHo, Manhattan, New York Downtown Anchorage, Alaska Savannah Historic District, Georgia Old Colorado City, Colorado Downtown Nashville, Tennesee Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii

According to the study, Old Colorado City offers a relaxed, evening vibe where locals can enjoy pubs, casual dining sports, and live local music, perfect for a cozy night out with a historic background.

Two other Colorado cities made the top 100, with LoDo (Lower Downtown) Denver placing at 39th and Pearl Street Mall in Boulder placing 76th.

Other cities mentioned in the Top 150 included Historic Downtown Cheyenne in Wyoming, 9th and 9th in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Country Club Plaza in Kansas.

Downtown Denver was highlighted for its nightlife and mix of rooftop bars, lounges and brewpubs, while Pearl Street Mall in Boulder was highlighted for its variety of bars, live music venues, and breweries.

