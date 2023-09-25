Cole Hauser and His Wife Cynthia Daniel Are the Cutest Couple ❤️



At this point, Cole Hauser's portrayal of Rip Wheeler in the hit Paramount series Yellowstone is widely known—not to mention, highly lauded! But the actor has been making a name for himself for literal decades before Rip existed, including in Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting, Transcendence, and 2 Fast 2 Furious. Along the way, he's had the support of his wife of over 25 years (!!), fellow actor Cynthia Daniel.

Here's what ya should know about Cole's wife Cynthia, including the movies and TV shows you may recognize her from, all the deets about her relationship with Cole, and her philanthropic work for cancer research.



Cynthia's career path is anything but boring

While not much is known about the beginnings of Cole and Cynthia's relationship, what we *do* know is the two have had successful careers as actors.

Cynthia in particular found her footing in Tinseltown alongside her twin sister, Brittany Daniel. The sisters grew up together in Gainesville, Florida, and began child modeling together after they signed with Ford Agency at just 11 years old (!). Around that same time, the siblings began acting and were even featured in a slew of Doublemint Gum commercials as the Doublemint Twins before moving to Los Angeles to begin filming the series Sweet Valley High. (Cynthia and Brittany played the lead roles of twins Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield on the show, which was based on the books by Francine Pascal.)

Oh, and the sisters also not-so-casually appeared in 1995's The Basketball Diaries alongside costar Leonardo DiCaprio, so yeah, they're practically A-listers in my book. In the time since, Brittany has continued working as an actor while Cynthia has built a career that's more behind-the-scenes as a photographer and business owner of Five Arrows Photography.

"My name is Cynthia, but most people call me Cyn," says the creative's company's site. "My kids would say I think everything is beautiful...well they're right. I see beauty pretty much in everyone and everything...As we all know time passes quickly. I feel honored to help freeze some of those precious moments."

Despite working in separate fields now, both Cynthia and Brittany remain close and even share an Instagram page in addition to a lifestyle blog called The Sweet Life.

The two even made their return to the screen recently in quite possibly *the* most iconic way possible by appearing in the 2022 Disney+ remake of Cheaper by the Dozen.

Cynthia and her sister are cancer research advocates after Brittany's personal experience with the disease

In 2011, Brittany was diagnosed with stage IV non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and learned she might never be able to have biological children. It was then when Cynthia stepped in and donated her eggs to her sister, and on October 24, 2021, Brittany and her husband Adam Touni were able to welcome their daughter, Hope Rose Touni, into the world. 🥺❤️

"I saw it as such a simple gift I could give to her," Cynthia told People about her decision to donate her eggs. "I know Brittany would do it in a split second for me. And we've always shared everything, so why not this?"



Over the years, the twins have participated in tons of events and fundraisers in order to spread awareness of the disease and raise money toward finding a cure, including in 2014 when they attended a Stand Up To Cancer event and opened up about Brittany's cancer journey.

"I feel super grateful to be alive, and it feels amazing to be at this event because if it wasn't for events like this and raising awareness and money, I would not be here," Brittany reflected during the sisters' talk with Lifescript TV. "So I feel super grateful to be here with my sister who was a big part of my recovery and the reason why I'm here."

"It is horribly painful to see your sister going through that and you almost want to take their place, you're like, 'Can I just switch positions for a day so she can have a break and just have a normal life again?' It was definitely challenging, of course," Cynthia added when asked about her experience of watching her sister cope with her diagnosis.

Cynthia and Cole have been together for over two decades

During his 2020 interview with People after his Sexiest Man Alive distinction (which, btw, iconic!), Cole shared how tough it was being away from his family for months at a time while he filmed Yellowstone. (Which, happy because the actor's service is very much appreciated, but sad because Cole expressed how lonely the experience was at times.)





"We've been together for 25 years. Through so many wonderful ups and downs as relationships do. We've stayed strong together and just battled through everything and still love each other," the actor said of Cynthia, before adding, "It's been a little rough over the last couple of years just because I'm away for five months at a time. It's not easy to parent from afar."

Cole also opened up to the mag about his plans for the future and confessed he was simply looking forward to relaxing on a "little island somewhere" with his wife. "We're just going to have our feet up, boat kind of out in the ocean, nothing too crazy. Just enjoying the second half of our life," he mused.



And tbh, it seems as though the actor might just be the king of manifesting, since it appears he and Cynthia recently moved back to Florida together. 🏝

Cynthia and Cole share three kids together

Cole and Cynthia's eldest son Ryland was born in 2004. The couple then went on to welcome their second child, son Colt Daniel, in 2008, and daughter Steely Rose entered the chat in 2013. And in case you were wondering, yes, the family knows how to take a *chef's kiss* pic together. Ahem, observe:

Cole loves nothing more than spending time with Cynthia

Case in point? Though Cole doesn't often open up much publicly about his personal life, he did share a bit about how marriage and fatherhood has changed him for the better and how much he enjoys prioritizing his family by being present.

"I am pretty good about compartmentalizing working and family. They are two of my biggest passions. I am not the kind of guy who forgets about them. I am always making time for each and every one of my children and also my wife, also, as a family together," he dished to the Havok Journal during a July 2020 convo. "I am good about making time for the whole family. You have to figure that balance out. But as a father and a husband you have to make the time and work just as hard at it."

Cynthia has even talked about how much her husband is like his Yellowstone character

During a lovely moment supporting her husband at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in January 2023, Cynthia dished to Billboard what she thought about the similarities and differences between Cole and his Yellowstone character, Rip Wheeler.

"[Rip] really sits back and lets Beth be her and he doesn't say much. With me, [Cole] is a little bit more honest," she said lightheartedly before adding, "But he's a very strong man like Rip and very loving as well." S'cute!

