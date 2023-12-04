A Coffee Billionaire’s Son Just Spent $7.6 Million on an All-New L.A. Mansion
Earlier this year, Bob Stiller inked an eye-popping $170 million deal to sell his oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. So it’s no surprise that the coffee billionaire—he co-founded Green Mountain Coffee Roasters in the 1980s—and his family have plenty of cash lying around to afford a “spare” home in California. Records indicate a Stiller-linked trust recently shoveled out $7.6 million to buy a property in a particularly desirable part of Santa Monica.
And while $7.6 million is still a substantial amount of money by almost any standard, it’s a mere 4.5% of what Stiller’s Florida compound fetched about six months ago. Still, that 4.5% buys plenty of nice toys: five ensuite bedrooms, a mirror-walled gym, a soundproof movie theater, a marble-topped wet bar and 22-foot-wide glass pocket doors, all packed into an all-new contemporary farmhouse.
The swanky L.A.-area home was acquired by Stiller’s 35-year-old son Christian, the youngest of his three adult children and a Santa Monica-based advisor to the Zendo meditation device company. Christian formerly owned a bungalow in L.A.’s Venice neighborhood, sold last year for $2.7 million, and still owns a vacation home on the scenic shoreline of Vermont’s Lake Champlain.
The younger Stiller’s new residence also features an attractive façade flaunting a mix of creamy stucco and redwood siding, plus a tri-level floorplan ideal for a live-work situation. The main level offers all the main living spaces, which are highlighted by a sleekly Euro-chic kitchen, while the lower level includes the gym and theater, along with a guest bedroom squirreled out of sight. The four “family” bedrooms are all located on the home’s top floor, among them a primary bedroom with a marble-slathered rain shower and a freestanding soaking tub.
While the backyard isn’t huge, typical for tightly-packed Santa Monica, it’s smartly outfitted with a loggia-shaded al fresco dining area, an AstroTurf lawn and a full outdoor kitchen with a built-in barbecue and a bar area. There’s also a detached two-car garage that spills out into a discreet alleyway behind the main house, ideal for surreptitious egress and ingress.
One thing the property notably lacks is a swimming pool, making it a bit of an anomaly at this price point. But Stiller need fear not, because the listing reassures everyone by noting that the “impeccably designed backyard [is] permitted and ready for a beautiful pool.”
