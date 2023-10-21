When you see the word curry it's easy to think of chicken tikka or butter chicken, but the world of curry is really much more diverse. In fact, curry extends farther, even, than Indian cuisine, also being a huge part of Thai, Indonesian, and Malaysian food. Even though curry is a direct influence from Indian cuisine, in countries like Thailand it takes a different form, emphasizing the array of sweet, sour, salty, and umami flavors the country offers. Thai curries often include shrimp paste and fish sauce, two salty, tangy flavors that aptly complement the local protein sources. Being on a peninsula, fish is readily available and makes deliciously flaky, warming curry.

This coconut lemongrass fish curry recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn is influenced by Thai curries, emphasizing the fresh flavor of lemongrass and creamy coconut. The fish used is flaky, dense whitefish, which softens in the green curry base and absorbs the fresh cilantro flavor. It's lighter than traditional curries, making it just as perfect for hot summer days as it is for cold wintery nights.

Gather The Ingredients For Coconut Lemongrass Fish Curry

ingredients on a table - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

First you'll be making a curry paste, which will carry a large part of the flavor in the curry. For this you will need lemongrass, cilantro, garlic, ginger, oil, yogurt, and salt. You'll be using this paste on the fish, which can be any flaky whitefish. We like cod, an easy and affordable fish, but other options can include tilapia, halibut, and bass. For the curry itself, grab onion, Thai chiles, coconut milk, water, Makrut lime leaves, palm sugar, cumin, coriander, fish sauce, and lime. For serving, grab a little extra lime and cilantro.

Step 1: Prepare The Curry Paste

blender filled with curry ingredients - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Fill a blender with lemongrass, cilantro, 3 cloves garlic, 1 inch peeled ginger, 2 tablespoons oil, yogurt, and salt.

Step 2: Blend The Curry Paste

ingredients blended in blender - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Blend until smooth, about 50 seconds.

Step 3: Cover The Fish In Paste

fish covered in curry paste - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Rub half of the paste over the fish and set aside. Reserve the remaining paste.

Step 4: Heat The Oil

oil in skillet - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

In a deep skillet or Dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat.

Step 5: Sauté The Aromatics

cooking garlic and ginger in skillet - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Mince remaining garlic and ginger and add to the oil.

Step 6: Add The Onion And Chiles

cooking chiles in skillet - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Once fragrant, about 1 minute, add the onion and chiles. Cook until soft, about 2-3 minutes.

Step 7: Stir In The Prepared Paste

stirring curry paste into pot - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the reserved paste and stir to combine.

Step 8: Add The Coconut Milk

stirring coconut milk in pot - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the coconut milk, water, lime leaves, palm sugar, cumin, coriander, fish sauce, and lime juice. Stir until smooth.

Step 10: Add The Fish

adding fish to skillet - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Bring to a simmer. Add the fish and cover.

Step 11: Cook Until Thickened

cooked curry in skillet - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Cook until fish is flaky and curry is thick, about 10 minutes.

Step 12: Serve

fish curry with rice in bowl - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Serve with lime wedges and cilantro.

Where Can I Find Lime Leaves And Lemongrass For This Fish Curry?

fish curry in skillet - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Making this curry from scratch requires some sleuthing for the fresh ingredients. Makrut lime leaves add a tangy but delicate flavor, like a slightly more floral squeeze of lime. You can sometimes find these sold fresh in Asian grocery stores, especially those that specialize in Thai cuisine. Often the lime leaves are sold dried for easy transporting and storing. Dried lime leaves can be found online, since they are easy to ship without damaging. If you can't find lime leaves, you can easily leave them out of the recipe, adding extra lime juice to compensate.

The lemongrass is harder to go without, but is easy to find in most commercial grocery stores. Often lemongrass is sold trimmed, with just a few pieces that are ready to use without needing to be peeled or chopped. If this option isn't available, search for the long, fresh stalks of lemongrass. These will be tougher and discolored on the ends, which need to be trimmed and peeled away before using. When using lemongrass, make sure to use only the soft green inner stalk.

How Do I Serve And Store Lemongrass Fish Curry?

fish curry in a bowl with rice - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Like most curries, the saucy dish goes best with rice, which soaks up the flavorful sauce and provides a starchy base. You can also serve this dish with naan or pita bread if you prefer. For side dishes, try crispy spring rolls, chicken satay, or fried tofu. Because the curry is soft, flaky, and creamy, crispy and crunchy side dishes are best. Tip: Dip your spring rolls into the curry for serious flavor.

Fish curry saves well and is arguably even better after a day or two in the refrigerator, when the flavors of the curry sauce have a chance to meld. Store in airtight containers in the refrigerator for 3-4 days, reheating in the microwave until warmed through. We recommend storing the curry separately from the rice you serve it with so that the rice avoids getting soggy in the curry's sauce.

Coconut Lemongrass Fish Curry Recipe

fish curry in bowl - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Prep Time: 10mCook Time: 20mYield: 4 ServingsIngredients

2 stalks lemongrass, chopped

½ cup cilantro

6 cloves garlic, divided

2-inch knob ginger, peeled, divided

4 tablespoons canola oil, divided

2 tablespoons Greek yogurt

¼ teaspoon salt

1 pound whitefish, such as cod

1 small yellow onion, diced

2 Thai chiles, chopped

1 (15-ounce) can coconut milk

1 cup water

6 Makrut lime leaves

1 tablespoon palm sugar

1 teaspoon cumin powder

½ teaspoon coriander powder

½ tablespoon fish sauce

Juice from ½ lime

Optional Ingredients

Lime wedges, for serving

Cilantro, for serving

Directions

Fill a blender with lemongrass, cilantro, 3 cloves garlic, 1 inch peeled ginger, 2 tablespoons oil, yogurt, and salt. Blend until smooth, about 50 seconds. Rub half of the paste over the fish and set aside. Reserve the remaining paste. In a deep skillet or Dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat. Mince remaining garlic and ginger and add to the oil. Once fragrant, about 1 minute, add the onion and chiles. Cook until soft, about 2-3 minutes. Add the reserved paste and stir to combine. Add the coconut milk, water, lime leaves, palm sugar, cumin, coriander, fish sauce, and lime juice. Stir until smooth. Bring to a simmer. Add the fish and cover. Cook until fish is flaky and curry is thick, about 10 minutes. Serve with lime wedges and cilantro.

