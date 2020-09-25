The 4 eco-friendly products actress Cobie Smulders swears by during quarantine

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Being stuck at home due to the global pandemic can be intense and boring, all at once. But it’s also a great time to pick up fun hobbies and find cool new products along the way.

Stumptown and How I Met Your Mother star Cobie Smulders has been quarantining with her husband, Taran Killam, and two kids which, she tells Yahoo Life, has led to some “nice family time.”

“I think this is probably the longest I've ever been at home, which makes me feel like a really terrible parent,” she jokes. “I've really put in some quality time with my kiddos, which has been, really, really lovely.”

Smulders says she and her family have done a bunch of outdoor activities, like going to the beach and hiking. “This has been [about] seeking things out that maybe we hadn't done before in our own neighborhood,” she says, noting that the family even took a 20-hour road trip to Montana.

In between all that exploring, Smulders had time to discover some incredible products. She opened up to Yahoo Life about her favorite new must-haves.

Unpaste Toothpaste Tablets

Fresh breath is important—even on the hiking trail. “I've been doing a lot of hiking out in nature, so obviously, you want to carry as few things as possible,” she says. These little toothpaste tablets, housed in compostable packaging, make freshening up a snap.

Unpaste comes in a two-month supply and quickly crumbles from a tablet into a paste you can use to brush your teeth.

Smulders says you simply “take some water, chew, and then brush.” She says it “takes some getting used to” but it also helps reduce waste.

Goldilocks Beeswax Food Wrappers

These all-natural, reusable wrappers are an eco-friendly alternative to plastic wrap. Smulders is big on the company’s “cute prints,” adding: “Don't you want to wrap your avocado in that?”

Story continues

“Say you have one avocado and then you’ve got that half, which we all do—no one ever uses a full avocado,” she says. “So then you wrap it up in one of these and you put it in the refrigerator and then, when you use the other half, you just wash it and you can use it over and over again.”

Each set of three comes in different sizes to help wrap up whatever you need.

Paravel Fold-Up Backpack

This ultra-light backpack is foldable, to help save space when you don’t need to use it. It’s also made from 15 recycled water bottles.

“It’s very environmental,” Smulders says, and adds the bag is “super easy to zip up.”

“If you're traveling you can throw this in your carry-on and then, if you want to hit the town, you’ve got a bag,” she says.

Planet Oat Clean-Up Kit

Smulders calls this “one of my favorite products.” Each kit—which you can get for free by signing up online—features instruments to help you pick up trash while you’re out and about. Planet Oat is giving out these kits to celebrate National Cleanup Day (which was on September 19, but is celebrated all month).

“It basically is a kit of items that you can use with these tongs,” Smulders says. “You can take it out on the trails and go hiking and pick up trash along the way.”

Shop it: Sign up for free, nationalcleanupday.org

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.