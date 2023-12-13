Closed: Well-known Fort Myers sports bar, restaurant suddenly shutters its doors

Stevie Tomato's Sports Page opened in the former Fuzzy's Taco Shop on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers in January 2022.

Stevie Tomato’s Sports Page in Fort Myers has closed.

The announcement came Tuesday morning via the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“As of today, December 12th our Stevie Tomato’s Fort Myers location will be closing its doors,” the post read.

The sports-themed restaurant, which opened on Colonial Boulevard in January 2022, was one of three in Southwest Florida. The other two locations remain open.

“We are honored by your loyalty and patronage,” the post continued. “Any ‘Tomato's’ rewards you have accrued will be honored at our Cape Coral and Naples Locations.”

"That was our go-to place" and "We will miss you" were among many Facebook comments in reaction.

Stevie’s moved its Fort Myers location a few times. Before settling into its final spot in the former Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Colonial Boulevard, it had been on Market Place Road off Daniels Parkway just west of Interstate 75 from 2011-2022. That space, which was also a Pizzeria Uno, underwent a complete $1.2 million transformation to become Casa Blanca, the modern Mexican restaurant and tequila bar.

Prior to 2011, Stevie’s could be found on Cleveland Avenue, just south of Page Field.

Known for its ribs, burgers, Chicago-style pizza and wings, Stevie Tomato’s also had locations on Shirley Street in Naples, on Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral and at Prado at Spring Creek in Bonita Springs.

Tuesday’s post left the family-friendly restaurant’s fans with a positive note.

“Stay tuned for the next chapter of Stevie’s,” it read.

Stevie Tomato’s Sports Page locations are still open at 814 Pine Island Road in Cape Coral (239-573-7877) and 15215 Collier Blvd., Naples, (239-352-4233). Go to stevietomato.com for more.

Robyn George is a food and dining writer for The Fort Myers News-Press. Send news to rhgeorge@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Stevie Tomato's Sports Page closes its Fort Myers location