Cleaning Vinegar Is Stronger Than White Vinegar—Here's How to Use It to Make Your House Shine

Level up your cleaning routine by adding cleaning vinegar to your supplies.

Justin Paget / Getty

When it comes to natural cleaning solutions, most of us know that we can use a pantry staple like white distilled vinegar to get the job done. This eco-friendly ingredient works just as well—if not better—than many commercial cleaning products. While there are many types of vinegar on the market (white, apple cider, red wine, balsamic, and more), there are really only two you should consider cleaning with—white distilled vinegar and its supercharged cousin, cleaning vinegar.

These two vinegars look similar and can be found in the same aisles at grocery stores. You can also find cleaning vinegar in home improvement stores. "Cleaning vinegar, like white distilled vinegar, is an environmentally friendly cleaning solution that can be used around your home," says Katie Dills, brand president of The Cleaning Authority. But, while similar, these vinegars do have some marked differences. We spoke to the experts to explain what cleaning vinegar is, the differences between cleaning vinegar and white distilled vinegar, and where you can (and can't) use cleaning vinegar in your home.







Meet Our Expert

Alicia Sokolowski , co-founder of AspenClean

Katie Dills, brand president of The Cleaning Authority







Related: 23 of Our All-Time Best Cleaning Tips

What Is Cleaning Vinegar?

Cleaning vinegar is a specific type of vinegar that's been formulated for a higher acidity with the express purpose of cleaning (meaning, don't use it in your salad dressing!). "It's essentially made from the fermentation of distilled alcohol, typically derived from grains like corn," says Alicia Sokolowski, co-founder of AspenClean. "The process involves two steps: alcohol fermentation and acetic acid fermentation."

The Difference Between Cleaning Vinegar and White Distilled Vinegar

Cleaning vinegar and white distilled vinegar are very similar in their composition (namely, acetic acid and water), but the key difference lies in the acidity levels between the two. "Cleaning vinegar generally contains a higher acetic acid concentration than regular white vinegar," says Sokolowski. "While white vinegar typically contains around 5 to 7 percent acetic acid, cleaning vinegar might have an elevated concentration, sometimes reaching 6 to 8 percent."

The higher acidity level makes cleaning vinegar a great choice for cutting through grease and grime but makes it unusable for cooking. "The difference in concentration makes cleaning vinegar more powerful than regular distilled vinegar," says Dills. "Due to its higher concentration, cleaning vinegar does not meet food-quality standards and is for cleaning only." Also, it's not uncommon to find that commercial cleaning vinegars might have added chemicals to supercharge their cleaning power, while regular white vinegar won't have any additives.

What to Clean with Cleaning Vinegar

Because cleaning vinegar works so well as a degreaser and disinfectant due to its higher acidity, it's a natural for cleaning many household items. "From microwaves to shower heads, cleaning vinegar is the perfect environmentally friendly and versatile cleaning staple for your home," says Dills.

Remember to test an inconspicuous area first to ensure no damage is done by using the cleaning vinegar.

Diluting Cleaning Vinegar

While cleaning vinegar is prized for its strength, experts sometimes recommend diluting it with water. "The dilution allows for better control over the concentration, ensuring that it is strong enough to be effective in cleaning but not so strong that it causes damage," says Sokolowski. "Even if you're cleaning with diluted cleaning vinegar, it will still be slightly stronger than white vinegar," she says.



Household Cleaning Uses

Mixing cleaning vinegar with water creates a great all-purpose cleaning solution, says Sokolowski. You can then use it to wipe down and disinfectant the following surfaces:



Kitchen countertops (but not marble or stone)

Bathroom surfaces

Windows

Mirrors

Shower heads

Microwaves

Tile floors

Shower doors

Try mixing 1 part cleaning vinegar to 2 parts water to remove soap scum from glass shower doors, and mop tiles with a 1/2 cup of cleaning vinegar to a gallon of warm water. "However, be mindful of your tile type before using this method," Dills says.



Stain and Odor Removal Uses

When diluted, you can use cleaning vinegar to remove stains and odors, as well as for a natural laundry softener, says Sokolowski. Try using cleaning vinegar on the following:

Clothing

Carpets

Upholstery

"To tackle stains on your laundry, apply 1 tablespoon of [cleaning] vinegar mixed with 1 tablespoon of detergent," Dills says. "Let that sit for one hour before using a paper towel or clean cloth to gently blot and lift the stain. Repeat this step as necessary until the stain lifts before washing."

And don't forget your washing machine. "We would also recommend using it to clean your washing machine (just run an empty short cycle with some cleaning vinegar.)" Sokolowski says. (Just make sure to read your owner's manual to see if the manufacturer advises against using vinegar in your model.)

Related: How to Remove Every Type of Stain, From Grease and Coffee to Wine and Lipstick

Descaling and Unclogging Uses

Use cleaning vinegar to unclog stubborn drains by adding 1 cup of baking soda to your drain followed by 1 cup of cleaning vinegar, says Dills. "Allow it to sit for half an hour, then run water to flush it out," she says. You can also use cleaning vinegar to descale your coffee makers and tea kettles by running a mixture of cleaning vinegar and water through them.

What Not to Clean with Cleaning Vinegar

Remember—cleaning vinegar is more acidic than your standard white distilled vinegar, so always be careful when using it on sensitive surfaces. "While it's a natural and effective cleaner, it should be used cautiously on certain surfaces and materials, especially when undiluted," Sokolowski says. "Always test it before using it on surfaces, and avoid using it on surfaces sensitive to acid, such as marble or stone countertops."

In addition to leaving marble and stone countertops off your cleaning vinegar list, don't use cleaning vinegar on the following:

Hardwood floors

Wood cabinets

Stainless steel appliances and cookware

Electronic screens

Cast iron cookware

Porous surfaces

"The acidity can discolor wood and damage your electronic screens and stone surfaces," says Dills.

Related: 9 Household Items You Should Never Clean With Vinegar

Read the original article on Martha Stewart.