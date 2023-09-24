For Cleaner Dishes, Consider Adding Tang To Your Dishwasher

When one thinks of Tang, the first thing that might come to mind is its fame as the zesty, orange-flavored powdered drink that once accompanied astronauts into space. However, in recent years, Tang has found an unexpected new role in households as a dishwasher cleaning agent that could result in cleaner, shinier dishes.

The science behind Tang's cleaning prowess lies in its acidic composition. The citric acid content in the mix is a natural cleanser that excels at breaking down hard water deposits and soap scum in the dishwasher, both of which are common culprits behind those pesky water spots and cloudy films often found on glasses and dishes. Moreover, the delightful citrusy scent of Tang leaves behind a fresh aroma, adding to its appeal as a cleaning agent.

A major advantage of using Tang is that it is a much safer and eco-friendly option compared to commercial cleaners, which often contain harsh chemicals. The natural citric acid in Tang is biodegradable and non-toxic, making it a more environmentally responsible choice for maintaining your dishwasher and your dishes. Plus, Tang is readily available in most grocery stores and is relatively inexpensive, especially when compared to specialized cleaning products.

Read more: 10 Kitchen Tools You Should Be Using Differently

How To Clean Your Dishwasher With Tang For Sparkling Clean Dishes

Tang powdered orange juice drink - Keith Homan/Shutterstock

Using Tang as a dishwasher cleaner is remarkably easy. Before you begin, empty your dishwasher of all dishes. You want the Tang solution to freely circulate and clean every corner without obstructions. Start a hot water wash cycle but set it for a few minutes first in order to soften any grimy buildup and make the cleaning easier. After about six or seven minutes, open the dishwasher and pour about 12 ounces of Tang powder into the detergent cup of the dishwasher and some of it onto the base of the dishwasher interior.

Now close the dishwasher and let the washing cycle finish up. The hot water combined with the Tang will work wonders triggering the citric acid content to dissolve mineral deposits and soap residues. Once the cycle completes, open the dishwasher and inspect the interiors. You should notice a brighter, cleaner surface. If some stubborn spots remain, you can consider running another Tang cycle or spot-cleaning those areas.

Using Tang to clean your dishwasher once a month or so can help maintain its efficiency. This regular maintenance ensures your dishes come out sparkling clean every time and extends the life of your dishwasher by preventing corrosive build-up.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.