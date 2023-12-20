Clean your ride! Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vac is an unreal $13 right now (that's over 75% off)

Here are just a few things that are probably in your car right now but shouldn’t be: dirt, Dorito dust, dog hair, tiny pieces of paper, pretzel remnants, an errant french fry from your last pit stop. But take heart: After using Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vacuum, your ride will feel as fresh as when you first got it. And Prime members can get this handy sucker for the ridiculously low price of $13 (was $57). Read our tech editor's review of the popular vac here.

Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $13 $57 Save $44 With its cyclonic force and strong suction, this compact and lightweight portable vacuum can tackle just about any mess in your car. The kit includes a filter brush, a carry bag, a spare HEPA filter and three attachments for detailing. $13 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

When a product has over 165,000 perfect ratings, like this vacuum does, even paying full price seems fair. But if it's on sale, even better. This is one of the best markdowns we've ever seen on this crumb-buster, and we highly recommend grabbing it while it's more than 75% off — the same price as it was Cyber Monday! Don't forget to redeem the on-page coupon code for maximum savings.

Why do I need this?

Now, next time there’s a Cheetos spill, don’t crush all that orange dust into the carpet. Just grab your ThisWorx car vac from the trunk, plug it into the car’s 12-volt outlet and clean like a pro. Thanks to a HEPA filter, this gadget also eradicates allergens to keep your car healthy and safe. Just think of all the money you’ll save by not having to hit the car wash as often.

Cordless vacs can be convenient, but they don’t always have enough power to get the job done the way a dedicated car vacuum does. This one has a 110-watt motor and a 16-foot cord for getting in between seat cushions and that no-man’s-land down the sides.

The hand vac includes three attachments, including a brush nozzle for pet hair (or for going crazy on stubborn messes). And this is so satisfying: Since the trash container is clear, you can watch all that debris as it goes into the machine. Ahhh.

It also makes a great present for anyone who takes frequent road trips.

Leave no nook, cranny or crevice in your ride's interior un-sucked-out.

What reviewers say

Amazon shoppers love this little guy's convenience: “I got this because I was tired of always having to lug a vacuum and then wire it from the house to my car,” shared a fan. “Its suction is great and the attachments included help with getting stubborn crumbs out of the carpet, or in my case, metal shavings my shoes carried in from the factory I work in which are much harder to vacuum than crumbs.”

A ride-share driver who regularly uses the vac and said it helps them score great tips. “This is a terrific vacuum cleaner! Very easy to set up! This baby does the job!” However, they added, "Check your car's fuse box and make sure it's at least 15 amp!"

“Bought this little vacuum for my small camper,” said another happy customer. "Constantly tracking in Fir and Pine needles and it's nice to have a clean carpet in the evening and first thing in the morning. Suction power really surprised me. The one downside is with as much suction as this thing has it puts out a lot of cold air from its exhaust. When you are using it and wearing nothing but your birthday suit before bed you may experience some shrinkage. Only did this once. BRRRR. I love this vacuum for my camper and 110% recommend it.”

"I literally have bought over 5 of these since last year. One for me, and one for each driving family member! The suction is shockingly powerful for such a small machine. All the different heads and things it comes with really make this the BEST car vac for the price. Has saved me so much money by not needing to pay for drive-through vacuuming anymore!" wrote one motorist.

