Clean Without Chemicals: Best Steam Cleaners for Your Car

Our Take:

Steam cleaners can be an incredibly helpful tool for cleaning and detailing vehicles, though a steam cleaner alone will not be as effective as when used in conjunction with the appropriate cleaning agents.

Steam cleaners range in price from below $50 up to $200–$300 for hotter, more versatile, higher-capacity domestic units. Machines designed with automotive detailing in mind can be priced much more aggressively, with some machines approaching or even exceeding $1000.

Unless you are serious about detailing, less-expensive machines can be effective tools for smaller jobs. If you're someone who spends a lot of time detailing your own vehicles or runs a detailing business, a more premium machine with a large capacity and strong warranty may be more appropriate.

Steam has proven itself as an effective tool for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces without soaps, detergents, or other cleaning products. This makes steam cleaning a powerful tool for some automotive detailing projects.

Steam cleaners loosen and remove dirt, grease, and other stains. In fact, steam can remove up to 99.9 percent of bacteria from surfaces. Professional detailers have used steam on carpets, hard plastics, and cloth upholstery with great effect, and when used creatively, it can be helpful in cleaning engine bays and in odd jobs like removing window tint. Lest we forget, aside from their use in car detailing, these steam cleaners can be very useful around the home.

While I know a lot about what goes into cleaning a vehicle and keeping it clean, I thought it would be best to phone up my buddy Larry Kosilla, founder of Ammo NYC, to get his take on if, when, and how to use to steam cleaners for your car or truck.

Things to Consider



As an avid auto collector, I buy and sell a lot of (usually older) vehicles and have used various steam cleaners on many occasions for a variety of tasks, like removing window tint. Before you buy a steam cleaner to help get your car or truck clean, here are some things to think about.

Steam Pressure and Temperature

There is no right temperature for steam cleaning, but you should pay attention to the steam pressure and temperature capabilities of the steam cleaner. Higher pressure and temperature levels can more effectively remove tough stains, grease, and dirt from your vehicle's surfaces, including upholstery, carpets, and dashboards. But the surfaces in your car or truck can be delicate, so temperatures that are too high may not be appropriate for the job you're tackling.

Safety Features

Look for safety features such as pressure and temperature controls, automatic shut-off mechanisms, and safety locks to prevent accidents or injuries during use. Additionally, choose a steam cleaner with insulated handles and safety caps to prevent burns or steam-related injuries.

Attachments and Accessories

Look for a steam cleaner that comes with a variety of attachments and accessories specifically designed for car detailing. Common attachments include brushes, nozzles, and extension wands for reaching tight spaces and crevices.

How to Use a Steam Cleaner In Your Car

Preparation:

Start by finding a safe, cool, well-ventilated place to park your car for at least a few hours.

Remove all loose trash that can be picked up by hand, accessories like floor mats and liners, and electronics like dash cams, chargers, radar detectors, or anything else that could potentially be damaged by hot steam or water.

* In many cases floor mats (carpet or rubber) can be steam cleaned, but it's advisable to remove them for access to your vehicle's carpets and for cleaning the mats themselves.

Vacuum Your Interior:

Prepare your cabin for steam cleaning by vacuuming carpets and upholstery to remove smaller loose debris. Things like crumbs, coins, or whatever else ends up in the small crevices of your vehicle will not be dissolved by steam power. In fact, you may just create a bigger mess by skipping this step; steam from steam cleaners can get hot enough to melt things like crayons further into your upholstery.

Preparation of the Steam Cleaner:

Add water to the steam cleaner's reservoir following the guidelines provided by the manufacturer. It's recommended by some manufacturers to use distilled water rather than tap to prevent mineral buildup and potential issues with your machine.

Connect the steam cleaner to a power source and wait for it to reach the desired temperature. Typically, steam cleaners take a few minutes to reach optimal heat. Heat-up times will depend primarily on the size of your machine's reservoir.

* You may find that the power cord on your steam cleaner isn't as long as you'd like for your project. Consider using an extension cord for better reach in and around your vehicle.

Testing:

Before you begin steaming, you should evaluate the steam cleaner on a small, less conspicuous section of your car's interior to verify that it does not damage or discolor the surface.

Interior Cleaning:

Use the appropriate attachments for each surface, such as a brush attachment for textured surfaces and a fabric attachment for upholstery.

Hold the steam cleaner nozzle a few inches away from the surface and move it back and forth in a sweeping motion to apply steam evenly.

Upholstery and Carpet Cleaning:



Apply steam to the upholstery or carpet in small sections, working from one area to the next.

Use the fabric attachment to penetrate deep into the fibers and lift dirt and stains.

Use a scrubbing brush or upholstery tool to agitate the fabric and help loosen embedded dirt and stains.

Exterior Cleaning:

If your steam cleaner is safe for use on car exteriors, you can use it to clean exterior surfaces such as wheels, tires, and engine components.

Use the appropriate attachments and settings for each surface, and be careful to avoid sensitive areas like painted surfaces or chrome trim.

Apply steam to the surface and use a brush or scrubbing tool to agitate dirt and grime, then wipe away with a clean microfiber cloth.

Drying:

After cleaning, allow the interior and exterior surfaces of your car to air dry thoroughly before replacing any items or closing the doors.

You can also use a clean microfiber cloth to blot and dry any remaining moisture, if necessary.

Maintenance:

After each use, empty and clean the water tank of the steam cleaner, and wipe down the exterior of the machine with a damp cloth.

Things To Avoid:

Always avoid contact with plugs, sockets, and electrical components of the vehicle when using a steam cleaner. If possible, cover all sensitive and electrical items before beginning the cleaning process.



It's advisable to avoid areas that use glue, such as headliners, as heat can loosen the glue and cause sagging.

Take care when applying heat to leather, vinyl, wood trim, and certain plastics. The same goes for exterior surfaces like chrome trim and certainly paint. "I use it on the wheels, I have on calipers and for very specific cleaning where you can change the nozzle or the tip. I call it a 'sniper mode,' where you have a lot of pressure and steam at the same time. . . . Very rarely in terms of the paint, though. On the outside. You want as much water as possible." —Larry Kosilla, AMMO NYC.

The Best Car Steam Cleaners



Steamer for Auto Detailing

Detailing professionals swear by Aqua Pro machines for wet vacuuming and steaming. It doesn't have any special tricks—it's just a solid, powerful machine with a healthy array of attachments. The Aqua Pro will heat up to 50 ounces of water for 30 minutes of continuous steam at up to 58 psi. The steam intensity is also adjustable, which is very helpful when working with auto interiors so that you can raise and lower the temperature as needed.

The machine comes with a handy accessory bag and, most importantly, a one-year limited manufacturer's warranty.

Shop Now Steamer for Auto Detailing walmart.com $499.00 Amazon

Spraytech 915e

The Spraytech 915e by Wagner is one of the most popular steamers on the market with about 11,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. I've actually owned this particular steamer for a few years, and it has been a helpful tool in a range of projects. It served me just as well sanitizing a used couch as it did in cleaning up the carpets and removing window tints from my old Jag.

The 915e includes an assortment of 18 attachments, including microfiber pads, extenders, and nozzles for reaching less accessible spaces. Spraytech claims that the 915e will produce steam that reaches temperatures of up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit and provide about 40 minutes of continuous cleaning with one fill-up of the 40-ounce tank. In my experience, these numbers sound pretty accurate, although I haven't pulled out my thermometer and stopwatch. That said, using the steamer for extended periods of time does sometimes result in the machine needing a few minutes to build up steam.

Shop Now Spraytech 915e amazon.com $144.99 Amazon

S-300H Tempo Heated Extractor

Steam cleaners can sometimes leave your upholstery damp, but an extractor pulls the water out of carpets and upholstery, leaving them cleaner than steam alone. What makes the S-300H from Mytee great is that you get the benefits that heat brings while being able to pull any excess moisture out of seats or carpets.

It can hold up to a gallon of water, which it can heat to an impressive 210 degrees Fahrenheit, and has a fairly lengthy power cord, which is helpful around the garage. The vacuum function of this machine separates it from the pack, and it's a good one too—producing 85 inches of water lift. If you're serious about getting the cabin of your car or truck clean, this is the right machine—but it'll cost you.

Shop Now S-300H Tempo Heated Extractor amazon.com $724.99 Amazon

Steam Cleaner

This little machine may not have the strong backing of a recognizable brand name, but it's compact, affordable, and has some really impressive specs. Keep in mind this steamer is meant to be compact, so its small 350-ml tank is to be expected. It can produce steam up to 275 degrees Fahrenheit and can do so for up to 15 minutes. Its cord is nearly 10 feet long and it comes with 11 accessories for extending the nozzle and getting steam into tight spaces.

Since Bissell's handheld Steamshot seems to be no longer available, this little steamer has taken over the role of best handheld machine on Amazon, with over 1000 purchased in the last month and a 4.7 out of 5.0 rating.

Shop Now Steam Cleaner amazon.com $55.99 Amazon

MC1385 Deluxe

The MC1385 offers up some seriously respectable specs relative to the competition. It can heat up to a maximum of 64 ounces of water to over 212 degrees Fahrenheit in under 12 minutes and provide up to 120 minutes of continuous steam. It can generate an impressive 58 psi of pressure thanks to its 1500 watts of power. With all of this in mind, the MC1385 is a great machine for all sorts of jobs, particularly those of an automotive nature. Two hours of continuous steam and the high pressure it produces make it great for cleaning engine bays and undercarriages.

On top of its respectable specs, the MC1385 comes with 23 accessories, including brushes, nozzles, and even a storage bag that McCulloch describes as "swanky." Topping it all off, you get a two-year warranty and customer support, courtesy of McCulloch's U.S.-based support team.

Shop Now MC1385 Deluxe amazon.com $199.99 Amazon

MR-100 Primo

This steamer from Vapamore came onto my radar thanks to the good folks over at Griot's Garage, who produce and sell some of the best products out there for auto detailing. Even having received the endorsement of a serious car care brand, the MR-100 more than stands on its own as a solid machine. It offers a 54-ounce tank and up to an hour of continuous steam at 220 degrees Fahrenheit. The machine includes 20 attachments like brushes and extenders so you can tackle a variety of jobs.

What separates the MR-100 from the pack is its impressive lifetime manufacturer warranty. Vapamore also offers U.S.-based phone and email support, with replacement parts for your machine ready to order.

Shop Now MR-100 Primo amazon.com $299.00 Amazon

Neat

Dupray is an industry leader in the home-steam-cleaner segment. Its machines are among the most popular and have garnered thousands of positive reviews on Amazon. The Neat Steam is Dupray's entry-level machine, but this could easily be a mid-level machine for a lesser brand.

The specs are all there: a 54-ounce tank, 1500 watts of power, an eight-minute warm-up time, 50 minutes of continuous steam, and a maximum temperature of 275 degrees Fahrenheit, making it one of the hottest on our list. Depending on what jobs you plan to tackle, the extra heat may be just the thing you need.

Shop Now Neat amazon.com $149.78 Amazon

Larry Kosilla's Take on Steam Cleaning Vehicles

When I began my descent into the world of steam cleaners, I understood a few of their many potential uses, most of which were around the house. Your car's carpets seem like an obvious place to use a steam cleaner, but I wasn't sure.

Quickly browsing the web turned up mixed opinions about the effectiveness of steam cleaners as a detailing tool with some folks outright denying a use case for them. So I phoned up Larry Kosilla, owner and operator of Ammo NYC and detailing savant, to get his take on using a steam cleaner for cleaning cars. Here are some noteworthy takeaways:

" Steam cleaners are incredibly effective . And the reason, in short, is that the molecules in hot water move a lot faster. So you think of those molecules as little scrubbers. When you introduce a type of solvent [cleaning product], you're basically increasing the amount of scrubbing power because those things are moving much faster. It's called kinetic energy; the higher kinetic energy, the faster things are moving and basically supercharging your cleaning. "

"When I'm working on a car with a steam machine, which I use all the time, I'm trying to increase the rate of agitation and scrubbing power without soaking the interior. So if I have something that's very exotic or rare or older, I'm not going to just pour hot water on the carpets, seats, or steering wheel. You have to introduce heat in another way. And to do that, steam is highly effective."

"When you're introducing steam, you're heating up the surface, you're actually expanding the surface. So when you're expanding the surface of, say, leather, it's going to stretch and it's going to release more of those pores. All the creases and crevices increase in size, making the dirt much easier to get out because it's not trapped in there. So there's multiple things going on."

"Our carpet shampoo is amazing, but then the carpet remains wet and you have to let it dry. But what if the customer says 'I'm taking my car out tonight'? That carpet will need to be dry. That's when I bring in the steam machine."



"Steam on the windows is cool. Do I use it? No. Unless you're really having trouble on the inside of the windshield, I would just use a stronger chemical because it's glass."

"I use it on the wheels, I have on calipers, and for very specific cleaning where you can change the nozzle or the tip. I call it a 'sniper mode,' where you have a lot of pressure and steam at the same time.... Very rarely in terms of the paint, though. On the outside. You want as much water as possible."

* Larry Kosilla has no affiliation with any of the brands or products on our list. He is the owner and operator of AMMO NYC, and you can find his products here.

AMMO NYC

FAQs

Can steam cleaners be used on car exterior surfaces?

While steam cleaners are primarily designed for interior cleaning, some models may come with attachments or accessories that allow for gentle cleaning of car exterior surfaces, such as wheels, tires, and engine components. However, it's essential to check the manufacturer's recommendations and avoid using steam cleaners on sensitive exterior surfaces like paint or chrome.

Are steam cleaners effective for removing stains from car seats and carpets?

Yes, steam cleaners can be highly effective for removing stains from car seats and carpets, including stubborn stains like coffee spills, grease marks, and pet stains. The high temperature and pressure of the steam help to lift and dissolve stains, making them easier to remove.

Are steam cleaners safe for use on car upholstery and fabrics?

Yes, steam cleaners are generally safe for use on car upholstery and fabrics, including cloth seats, carpeting, and floor mats. However, it's essential to test the steam cleaner on a small, inconspicuous area first to ensure that it doesn't cause any damage or discoloration.

What car surfaces can be cleaned with a steam cleaner?

Steam cleaners can be used to clean a wide range of car surfaces, including upholstery, carpets, floor mats, dashboard, door panels, leather seats, vinyl surfaces, and even engine components. They are versatile tools that can tackle various cleaning tasks in your car interior and exterior.

Can steam cleaners be used to disinfect car interiors?

Yes, steam cleaners are excellent tools for disinfecting car interiors, as the high temperature of the steam helps to kill bacteria, viruses, and other harmful pathogens on surfaces. Steam cleaning can help to create a healthier and safer environment inside your car, especially during cold and flu season or when dealing with spills or accidents.

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track and its sibling publications at Hearst Autos represent three of the most influential automotive publications in the world. We rely on decades of experience in the automotive and gear spaces to help readers make informed purchasing choices. Read more about our testing process here.

With the legacies of Autoweek, Car and Driver, and Road & Track behind us, the Hearst Autos Gear Team is more concerned with the trust our readers have in us than our bottom line. We won't tell you to buy something if we wouldn't buy it ourselves or recommend it to our friends, and we'll never claim to have used or tested something we haven't.

We've evaluated dozens of product categories, such as tonneau covers, rooftop cargo carriers, motorcycle helmets, and even ice scrapers and radar detectors. Our picks and recommendations of products and gear are based on testing and knowledge, not hype.

