This classic OKC amusement park opened just in time for Memorial Day in 1958

Frontier City U.S.A. Mayor Jack Williams Jr. was elected by the park's tenants just a few days before the Memorial Day opening.

It was anticipated as the Southwest's "most unusual tourist attraction." Frontier City U.S.A. would open on Memorial Day weekend in 1958.

The amusement park would literally open with a bang! since a miniature, but powerful cannon would be fired, and Oklahoma Gov. Raymond D. Gary was asked to pull the trigger of an old-fashioned six-shooter to try and hit a rope stretched across the entrance to make it official.

On March 11, 1958, Thomas N. Wilcox test fires a cannon for Frontier City staff member Joan Niehart. The cannon, which had been fired for flag ceremonies at old Fort Supply in the 1800s, would signal the opening of Frontier City on Memorial Day weekend in 1958.

Also expected to attend the lively event were Oklahoma City Mayor Allen Street and Chamber of Commerce executive Stanley Draper. Like a mingling of two cities, they would be met by Frontier City Mayor Jack Williams.

The Wild West would come back to life in the form of a wooden frontier town complete with gunfight reenactments in the street and saloon dance hall entertainment.

An old-fashioned "Aunt Kathy's 1889 Jam Cellar" would be in the middle of Frontier City. An actual cellar would be used to store the jams and jellies. Shown at the door of the cellar in April 1958 are Mr. and Mrs. R.A. Needler, who owned a frozen food company in Bethany.

Efforts also were made to create an Old West town that would have a variety of 1800s reminiscent buildings, including a jam and jelly store — "Aunt Kathy's 1889 Jam Cellar" — a carriage and livery stable, a jail, a boarding house, the Wagon Wheel Theater, Last Chance Saloon and Guardian Angel Chapel.

An advertisement on May 30, 1958, in The Daily Oklahoman announced that Frontier City U.S.A. would open at 10 a.m. with free admission and free parking. The ad also encouraged visitors to "Ride the Santa Fe," "Visit the Mystery Shack" and "Get a sample of Oklahoma's oldest product" at an operating oil well.

An advertisement on May 30, 1958, announced the opening of Frontier City U.S.A. at 10 a.m. that same day

The 43-acre, $3 million tourist attraction, which still sits along I-35 west of the Turner Turnpike, reportedly was the combined idea of James C. Burge, Ed Fisher, Russell Pearson and their staff, including Joan Niehart, Marge Alexander and Luther Roach following their combined work on the previous year's semi-centennial exposition that celebrated 50 years of Oklahoma statehood.

