City of Albuquerque asks for residents to protect New Mexico pollinators

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is asking residents to protect New Mexico pollinators because, without them, humans would go hungry. The city says as many as 2,000 pollinator species live in New Mexico, including 300 butterfly species and 1,400 bee species. Moths, beetles, wasps, bats, and hummingbirds also contribute.

Albuquerque is a Certified Bee City and is the first city in the southwest to be named as such. The city asks residents to grow pollinator-friendly plants like native wildflowers to preserve local habitats and avoid using pesticides. For more ideas on how you can help pollinators, click this link.

