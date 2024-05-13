These cites are top boating spots in SC. Here’s where to drop your boat in the water

Myrtle Beach is one of the top boating destinations in South Carolina.

With its miles of coastline, lakes, rivers and the Intracostal Waterway, as well as its year-round favorable weather, the city has become a hotspot for boaters for such activities as fishing, water sports and adventure, according to GetMyBoat.com, which describes itself as the Airbnb of boat rentals.

The top 10 cities are determined by the city in which the boat owner registers the boat.

According to the list, Myrtle Beach ranked No. 7 on the list, while Georgetown was No. 10. Charleston was No. 1.

South Carolina had 368,333 recreational motorboats and personal watercraft registrations in 2023, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Of those, 25,545 were in Horry County.

SCDNR officials say that the number of vessels and boaters have increased as the population and the number of visitors grow in Horry County.

Conservation officers have noticed that the waterways this year are already busy ahead of Memorial Day 2024, which is usually the start of the summer boating season in the Myrtle Beach area.

Because of the increase in boats and boaters, SCDNR is reminding people to have proper safety equipment, including life jackets, Conservation Officer Jay Gregg said. The SCDNR will do courtesy boat inspections, Gregg said.

It’s also a reminder that conservation officers will be monitoring the waterways to make sure that people are following boating regulations.

A new state law went into affect last year that requires boaters born after July 1, 2007, to pass an approved boater education course before operating a boat, personal watercraft or a specialty propcraft.

In addition to having safety equipment, boaters also need to pay attention to how and where they boat, Conservation Officer Holly Downey said.

Monitoring the tides, possible sand bars and other boaters on the water can help prevent accidents, both officers said.

“We want you to have fun,” but safely, Gregg said.