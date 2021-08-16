Cindy Crawford poses poolside in one-shoulder swimsuit: ‘Soaking it in’

Cindy Crawford is a vibe!

On Monday, the 55-year-old supermodel shared a photo of herself posing poolside in a one-piece, one-shoulder swimsuit, with a gorgeous ocean view visible in the background.

"Poolside Soaking it in…," she captioned the post.

Celebrity friends like Lisa Rinna and Ali Wong flooded the comments with fire emojis, and countless fans could not contain their awe for her timeless beauty.

"Absolutely gorgeous!!!" one gushed, while another added, "We're soaking it in too," and another wrote, "No words." Someone else declared, "You just get more beautiful as you get older."

Over the years, Crawford has been open about how she maintains her physique, which includes both sticking to a healthy diet and working out with a trainer two to three times a week.

"My workouts haven't really changed in 20 years — I do cardio, squats, lunges, free weights. And then maybe I'll throw in a hike with a girlfriend or bike rides with my family once a week," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2014.

Crawford has also been praised for maintaining such a youthful appearance. In 2017, she admitted to Us Weekly that she has had to deal with trolls on social media, and talked about the sexist standards women deal with when it comes to aging.

“I don’t need everyone on Instagram pointing out that I don’t look the same way I did when I was 20. I know that. Sometimes, when you’re in the public eye, it can be hard, and that’s where you kind of have to work on yourself," she said. “No matter what I do, I’m not going to look 20, or 30. I just want to look great for 50. I exercise, eat healthy and take really good care of my skin. There’s pressure on women to do the undoable, which is not age. But it’s about looking great for however old you are, regardless of what that number is.”