Chuck E. Cheese, Cielo Vista mall stores hiring teens for summer jobs in El Paso

The countdown to summer has begun, and teens may be searching for jobs to earn extra money while school is out.

Some El Paso businesses allow applicants as young as 15 and offer benefits such as discounts, scholarships and flexible schedules.

From hosting birthday parties at a pizzeria to camp counselors and sales associates, here are five fun summer jobs for teens:

YMCA of El Paso

Many El Pasoans spend summer at the YMCA of El Paso, participating in family programs and youth sports. Here's a chance to work at the organization, which has four locations in El Paso, according to its website.

The YMCA offers after-school programs for school-aged children and is seeking creative, high-energy teens to interact with and engage in activities with kids. The organization is also looking for the same qualities in camp counselors for its day camp, which includes arts and crafts, field trips, and more active play with kids.

The YMCA has open positions for swim instructors for its youth programs, and the organization is willing to train. All positions require applicants to be at least 16 years old.

Lifeguard at YMCA Julia Gutierrez watches swimmers on Friday, May 17, 2024, at the Westside Family YMCA in El Paso.

El Paso Water Parks

Four of El Paso's themed water parks are hiring teens at least 16 years old for lifeguards and guest services.

Guest services include welcoming park visitors, ticketing, hosting birthday parties and maintaining equipment. The waterparks feature lazy rivers, water slides, climbing walls, and playgrounds.

Camp Cohen Water Park located at 9700 Gateway Blvd.

For the lifeguard role, applicants must be able to swim at least 50 yards, swim under 10 feet of water, tread water for at least two minutes and have a lifeguard certification upon hire.

Waterparks hiring are Camp Cohen, Chapoteo, Lost Kingdom and Oasis.

A lap pool, cabanas and a water slide wait to greet guests at the Lost Kingdom Water Park at 6001 Hughey Drive.

Wet' N' Wild Water World

The popular water park in Anthony, Texas, opened a few weeks ago for the summer and is hiring for several positions. Applicants must have turned 16 by the first week of May 2024.

Lifeguards at Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld watch swimmers on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the waterpark in Anthony, TX.

Positions include admissions, lifeguards, parking attendants, food and beverage. Employees also get some nice benefits, including free and discounted tickets for family and friends, end-of-season bonuses, and thousands of dollars in scholarships, according to its website.

El Paso and Anthony locals gathered at Wet 'N' Wild on May 20, 2023 for the unveiling of the new ride, the Tarantula Tailspin.

Chuck E. Cheese

The pizzeria is looking for energetic and enthusiastic party hosts, and applicants can apply at age 15.

Party hosts set up tables, take orders and tend to guests. Chuck E. Cheese also cross-trains in other positions, according to its website. The company also states it promotes within — 60% of its managers began in entry-level positions.

Other positions include game room attendants for its arcades and cashiers at all El Paso locations. Chuck E. Cheese offers scholarships, discounted food benefits and flexible schedules.

Cielo Vista Mall

While some mall businesses still require applicants to be 18 years old, some stores begin hiring at 16. Both Journeys and Hot Topic are hiring starting at 16 years old as sales associates.

Footwear store Journeys is hiring part-time sales associates for its adult and kid shoe stores. Some duties include keeping up with fashion trends, maintaining the store's stock room, and helping customers find the perfect fit. The store also offers employees a 40% discount.

Hot Topic is looking for music and pop culture fanatics for sales associates. Employees walk the sales floor to assist customers, help with visual merchandising, and work the register. Some of the benefits of working at Hot Topic include employee discounts and tuition reimbursement, according to the store's website. Both stores start hiring at 16 years old.

Cielo Vista Mall is located at 8401 Gateway Blvd. in East El Paso.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso businesses offer flexible jobs for teens this summer