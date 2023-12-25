Christmas tree recycling: Where you can drop off a live tree in Louisville

Parting ways with a live Christmas tree does not have to be so bittersweet. Louisville residents can recycle their tree at several drop-off sites around the county once the decorations come down.

Residents normally serviced by private waste haulers should check with those companies to see if and when tree pickup is available.

Here is where you can drop off your tree starting the day after Christmas:

Metro Public Works will provide curbside pickup of Christmas trees within the Urban Services District beginning Dec. 26. Residents with city curbside yard waste pickup may set their Christmas trees and greenery out on their regular collection day. Trees must not be in plastic bags and all decorations must be removed.

Public Works will also open three Christmas tree drop-off sites that will be available Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. These sites open Dec. 28 and will be available through Jan. 27. All locations will be closed on Dec. 30 and Jan. 13. Here is where you can find the drop-off sites:

East District Recycling Center, 595 N. Hubbards Lane

Public Works Yard, 10500 Lower River Road (enter from Bethany Lane)

Waste Reduction Center, 636 Meriwether Ave. (closes at 3 p.m. on Saturdays)

The Hubbards Lane site will also recycle trees in to mulch and offer that mulch to residents, but be sure to bring your own container if you choose to do this. Christmas tree vendors may recycle their unsold trees Dec. 26 at the Hubbards Lane site.

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, 2075 Clermont Road in Clermont, will accept live Christmas trees for two weeks beginning Dec. 26. The drop-off point is at the turnaround in front of Bernheim's main entrance. Bernheim is closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife will be accepting live Christmas trees for its Christmas Tree Recycling Program. Donated trees will be used to build fish habitat structures in public lakes across Kentucky, to enhance fish habitat and public fishing opportunities. All decorations should be removed. Drop-off sites are listed and shown on the interactive map at fw.ky.gov. The Jefferson County drop-off site is located at the McNeely Lake Boat Ramp, 6994 Cooper Chapel Road. Trees will be accepted Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

If you live in St. Matthews, you can place your tree along with your other garbage and yard waste anytime between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9. Residents disposing trees before Jan. 10 do not have to cut it into smaller pieces. After Jan. 9, residents will need to either cut their trees into 6 feet segments, which can either be bundled or placed in a recycling container, or they can drop it off at the Louisville Metro Recycling Center on 595 N. Hubbards Lane.

Breaking and trending reporter Leo Bertucci contributed.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Where can you get rid of your live Christmas tree in Louisville